Congress sees BJP hand in Biju Ramesh’s latest salvo

The Congress suspects BJP’s hand behind the latest revelations made by bar owner Biju Ramesh against both the LDF and UDF leaders.

Published: 24th November 2020 05:20 AM

Biju Ramesh

By CYNTHIA CHANDRAN
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Congress suspects BJP’s hand behind the latest revelations made by bar owner Biju Ramesh against both the LDF and UDF leaders. On Monday, Biju Ramesh demanded a probe by a central agency into the bar bribery case saying that he doesn’t trust the vigilance probe initiated by the state government. Biju Ramesh raised eyebrows when he told reporters here that both LDF and UDF have been playing “adjustment politics” and demanded the central agency probe.

It should be recalled that the LDF government has been facing a slew of allegations ranging from gold smuggling and LIFE Mission scam to Bengaluru drug case which are being probed by multiple central agencies like the customs, NIA, Enforcement Directorate, CBI and Narcotics Control Bureau. The Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board’s (KIIFB) masala bonds issue is also being probed by the ED.

Right from day one, the LDF has been alleging the central BJP leadership’s role in initiating investigations by central agencies in various scams. But when Biju Ramesh made his startling revelations against Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala and Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and LDF’s latest ally, Kerala Congress (M) leader Jose K Mani, a section of Congress leaders also have taken a cue from the LDF’s earlier claim against the BJP central leadership.

“When you read between the lines of Biju Ramesh’s statement that he doesn’t trust the state’s vigilance probe and only a central agency’s probe would bring out the truth in the bar bribery case shows the handiwork of BJP. With this, the UDF has also come under a cloud of smoke. But the CPM cannot escape the scanner easily when it is facing a slew of corruption allegations,” K Muraleedharan, MP, told TNIE.

