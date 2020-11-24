Covid recoveries cross 5 lakh mark in Kerala

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Covid-19 recovery tally in the state crossed five lakh-mark on Monday. With this, the state has joined the league of Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu which also has over five lakh recoveries.

Once again, recoveries exceeded new cases in the daily tally. This is for the 16th straight day that recoveries have trumped new infections. The state recorded 3,757 new cases and 5,425 negative cases. The infected include 3,272 contact cases, 377 cases with unknown sources of infection, 77 returnees and 32 health workers. Twenty-two deaths were also confirmed due to Covid-19. As on Monday, the test positivity rate stood at 10.54 per cent for 35,659 samples tested on the day.

breakup of recoveries

First 1lakh Sept 22 1,01,731 (236 days)

Second Oct 12 2,07,357 (21 days)

Third Oct 26 3,02,017 (14 days)

Fourth Nov 8 4,02,477 (13 days)

Fifth Nov 23 5,00,089 (15 days)

Recovery stats

Month-wise progression

January 0

February 3

March 24 (21)*

April 383 (359)

May 590 (207)

June 2,304 (1,714)

July 13,023 (10,719)

August 51,538 (38,515)

Sept 12,8220 (76,682)

October 3,40,320 (2,12,100)

Till Nov 23 - 5,00,089 (1,59,765)

* Recovered in the month