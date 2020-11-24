Local body polls: LDF contestant takes a day off to tie the knot

By Express News Service

KOTTAYAM: Even on her wedding day, Lavanya had only one request to all those who came to wish her a happy married life -- “please vote for me.” Lavanya took a day off from campaigning on Monday to tie the knot. The daughter of Kamalasanan and Kanchana of Kulasekhara Mangalam, this LDF candidate is contesting from ward 15 of Maravanthuruth panachayat.

Her marriage with Sarath of Chemmanakari had been decided before the local body polls were declared. In view of the elections and Covid-induced restrictions, the couple decided on a low-key function at Ayyankali Cultural Centre, Chemmanakari.

Every guest who congratulated Lavanya was responded to with a request to vote for her. A former activist of the All-India Students Federation (AISF), she worked at a private hospital for a short period after completing her BCA. This is Lavanya’s first electoral fight. Her rivals Majitha Lalji (UDF) and P K Binu (NDA) also attended the function.