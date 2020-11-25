Bar bribery: Chennithala’s role not probed by vigilance earlier

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Opposition Leader Ramesh Chennithala’s claim that no evidence of his involvement was found in the vigilance probe carried out twice in connection with the bar bribery case has come under the scanner. In his confidential statement recorded under Section 164 of CrPC earlier, the copy of which was received by media channels on Tuesday, hotelier Biju Ramesh had not mentioned Chennithala’s name. Hence, the state vigilance had not probed his role.

The Opposition leader had sent a letter to the Governor on Monday day stating that Biju Ramesh’s latest allegations against him were probed by vigilance earlier and no evidence was found against him. In the confidential statement, Chennithala’s name is not mentioned, but the names of former former ministers K Babu and V S Sivakumar are there. On Monday, Biju Ramesh had revealed that Chennithala and his wife had implored him to not mention the former KPCC president’s name in his statement.

Biju Ramesh also revealed that the vigilance officials who had initiated a probe against Babu had declined to record his statements against Chennithala and Sivakumar. Rumours are rife that the LDF government is likely to file a report before the Governor explaining all these. The government would also inform the assembly speaker as Chennithala and Sivakumar are sitting MLAs before the vigilance starts a fresh inquiry.