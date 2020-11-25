Decision to amend Police Act a lapse, admits MA Baby

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Senior CPM leader MA Baby has openly criticised the decision to amend the Kerala Police Act. “Bringing in an amendme n t that could invariably invite criticism was itself a lapse,” the politburo member told mediapersons on Tuesday.

Baby said the LDF government decided to withdraw the ordinance after collective discussions within the party. “What happened before that need not be discussed. Soon after the lapse became evident, the chief minister issued a statement making it clear that the same would not be enacted. There are, however, a few technical issues in this regard that the government will surely address,” Baby said.