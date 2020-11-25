For Rs 5, KSRTC regulars to get reserved seats on return trips

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: If a seat to rest on is all you want while returning home after a tiring day at work, the KSRTC has got your back, literally. The corporation has introduced a special Rs 5 coupon in its buses, with which a passenger can reserve a seat for their return trip in the evening.

“Many elderly, women and differently abled passengers have been complaining of not getting seats on return trips. Now, they can buy a coupon from the conductor in the morning, and they will have a seat waiting for them,” said KSRTC CMD Biju Prabhakar.

As many as 30 seats could be reserved in one bus, he said, adding that the coupon will carry details such as date, seat number, starting time and location. If the passengers have reserved all seats in a bus, the KSRTC will operate another service on the same route.