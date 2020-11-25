HC asks state to install tracking devices on vehicles from January 1

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kerala High Court has directed the state government to implement rules to install vehicle location tracking devices (VLTD) and emergency button in all public service vehicles, except two-wheelers, e-autorickshaws and three-wheelers, to ensure the safety of the passengers including women, with effect from January 1, 2021.A division bench comprising Chief Justice S Manikumar and Justice Shaji P Chaly issued the directive while disposing of public interest petitions filed by Jaffer Khan of Perumbavoor and Ali Kunju, general secretary, Pouravakasha Samrakshana Council, seeking a directive to implement the rule strictly.

Praveen K Joy, counsel for Jaffer Khan, submitted that the Centre had implemented the scheme after the Nirbhaya tragedy. He said the strict implementation of the rule was necessary to ensure safe travelling of women and children, especially girls, in public passenger transport vehicles. The petitioners pointed out that a September 2 order extended the time limit for installation of VLTD for goods vehicles till December 31, 2020.

Thus, the government were diluting the implementation of the rule. The government submitted that installation of the VLTD has been completed in all vehicles owned by the educational institutions. Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) had stated that the process for purchasing VLTDs had been initiated, and tendering process for purchasing the first phase of devices was in the final stage. The court observed that though Covid-19 has been cited as one of the reasons, it is unacceptable since Rule 151A of the Kerala Motor Vehicles Rules has been in force since April 1, 2018.