STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

HC asks state to install tracking devices on vehicles from January 1

Praveen K Joy, counsel for Jaffer Khan, submitted that the Centre had implemented the scheme after the Nirbhaya tragedy. 

Published: 25th November 2020 05:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th November 2020 05:16 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala High Court

Kerala High Court (File Photo| A Sanesh, EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kerala High Court has directed the state government to implement rules to install vehicle location tracking devices (VLTD) and emergency button in all public service vehicles, except two-wheelers, e-autorickshaws and three-wheelers, to ensure the safety of the passengers including women, with effect from January 1, 2021.A division bench comprising Chief Justice S Manikumar and Justice Shaji P Chaly issued the directive while disposing of public interest petitions filed by Jaffer Khan of Perumbavoor and Ali Kunju, general secretary, Pouravakasha Samrakshana Council, seeking a directive to implement the rule strictly.

Praveen K Joy, counsel for Jaffer Khan, submitted that the Centre had implemented the scheme after the Nirbhaya tragedy. He said the strict implementation of the rule was necessary to ensure safe travelling of women and children, especially girls, in public passenger transport vehicles. The petitioners pointed out that a September 2 order extended the time limit for installation of VLTD for goods vehicles till December 31, 2020. 

Thus, the government were diluting the implementation of the rule. The government submitted that installation of the VLTD has been completed in all vehicles owned by the educational institutions. Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) had stated that the process for purchasing VLTDs had been initiated, and tendering process for purchasing the first phase of devices was in the final stage.  The court observed that though Covid-19 has been cited as one of the reasons, it is unacceptable since Rule 151A of the Kerala Motor Vehicles Rules has been in force since April 1, 2018.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kerala High Court tracking device
India Matters
High tides at Covelong beach ahead of Nivar cyclone, in Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Nivar to intensify into very severe cyclonic storm with gusts reaching 145 kmph: IMD
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Choosing partner without religion bar is a right, says HC amid 'Love Jihad' debate
Eyeing a third term? 2014-29 crucial years for country, says PM
The newly recruited police personnel at Jagdalpur police training school (Photo | EPS)
Chhattisgarh: 121 surrendered Maoists pass out as cops, to join anti-Naxal operations soon

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
High tides ahead of Cyclone Nivar in Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Cyclone Nivar: How is Tamil Nadu preparing for it?
High tides at Covelong beach ahead of Nivar cyclone, in Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Cyclone Nivar likely to bring high-speed winds exceeding 120 kmph in Delta districts
Gallery
World Cup-winning Indian captain Kapil Dev named his star-studded ODI XI. Check out The Haryana Hurricane's pick. (Photo | PTI and AP)
Kapil Dev names his India ODI XI: Check out the 1983 World Cup-winning captain's star-studded team
One of the greatest WWE Superstars of all time The Undertaker's final farewell took place at World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) Survivor Series 2020. In June this year, the seven-time WWE champion had announced his retirement in the final episode of the
The Undertaker retires: A look back at the WWE legend's first nine WrestleMania matches that started his epic  21-0 streak
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp