Local body polls: Mother, daughter in election fray

By Express News Service

TIRUVALLA: By now, it is clear that several wards in the state will have members of the same families in fray, either pitted against each other or contesting under the same front. The mother and daughter duo of Valsamma Mathew, 69, and Neena Mathew, 49, falls in the second group. They are contesting in the polls from wards in different panchayats as LDF candidates.

While Valsamma is contesting from Mallappuzhassery division of Elanthur block panchayat, Neena will be LDF’s face in ward 7 of Kottangal panchayat. Valsamma is the ex-president of Elanthur block panchayat. A first-timer, Neena is the wife of CPM sympathiser Babu Varghese. Their son Abin Babu is currently representing the ward from where she is contesting.