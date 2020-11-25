STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Local body polls: Mother, daughter in election fray

By now, it is clear that several wards in the state will have members of the same families in fray, either pitted against each other or contesting under the same front.

Published: 25th November 2020 05:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th November 2020 05:04 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

TIRUVALLA: By now, it is clear that several wards in the state will have members of the same families in fray, either pitted against each other or contesting under the same front. The mother and daughter duo of Valsamma Mathew, 69, and Neena Mathew, 49, falls in the second group. They are contesting in the polls from wards in different panchayats as LDF candidates.

While Valsamma is contesting from Mallappuzhassery division of Elanthur block panchayat, Neena will be LDF’s face in ward 7 of Kottangal panchayat. Valsamma is the ex-president of Elanthur block panchayat. A first-timer, Neena is the wife of CPM sympathiser Babu Varghese. Their son Abin Babu is currently representing the ward from where she is contesting.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Local body polls
India Matters
High tides at Covelong beach ahead of Nivar cyclone, in Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Nivar to intensify into very severe cyclonic storm with gusts reaching 145 kmph: IMD
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Choosing partner without religion bar is a right, says HC amid 'Love Jihad' debate
Eyeing a third term? 2014-29 crucial years for country, says PM
The newly recruited police personnel at Jagdalpur police training school (Photo | EPS)
Chhattisgarh: 121 surrendered Maoists pass out as cops, to join anti-Naxal operations soon

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
High tides ahead of Cyclone Nivar in Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Cyclone Nivar: How is Tamil Nadu preparing for it?
High tides at Covelong beach ahead of Nivar cyclone, in Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Cyclone Nivar likely to bring high-speed winds exceeding 120 kmph in Delta districts
Gallery
World Cup-winning Indian captain Kapil Dev named his star-studded ODI XI. Check out The Haryana Hurricane's pick. (Photo | PTI and AP)
Kapil Dev names his India ODI XI: Check out the 1983 World Cup-winning captain's star-studded team
One of the greatest WWE Superstars of all time The Undertaker's final farewell took place at World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) Survivor Series 2020. In June this year, the seven-time WWE champion had announced his retirement in the final episode of the
The Undertaker retires: A look back at the WWE legend's first nine WrestleMania matches that started his epic  21-0 streak
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp