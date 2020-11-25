STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Ready to face consequences in privilege motion: Thomas Isaac

Finance Minister T M Thomas Isaac on Tuesday said he was ready to face the consequences for disclosing the CAG report before it had been tabled in the assembly.

Published: 25th November 2020 05:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th November 2020 05:20 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala Finance minister TM Thomas Isaac. (Photo | B P Deepu, EPS)

Kerala Finance minister TM Thomas Isaac. (Photo | B P Deepu, EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Finance Minister TM Thomas Isaac on Tuesday said he was ready to face the consequences for disclosing the CAG report before it had been tabled in the assembly. Isaac said he will  respond to the notice on breach of House privilege and inform Speaker P Sreeramakrishnan that he thought the report was in draft form at the time of its disclosure. 

Coming down heavily on Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala for spreading confusion in the wake of coming elections, the minister urged the former to have a proper understanding of issues — with particular reference to the alleged incomplete audit in local bodies —  before resorting to criticism.

“The High Court has accepted the government’s contention that the audit was stopped due to software integration which is necessary for availing the Central fund allocated by the finance commission,” said Isaac. 

The finance minister. who dismissed as baseless BJP state president K Surendran’s allegation that he had parked the ill-gotten money abroad, dared the Central agencies to probe the allegations. On the green bonds, the minister said the International Finance Corporation has taken permission from the Ministry of Finance(MoF) to provide funds to KIIFB. The aim is to raise Rs 1,100 crore as green bond or as loan.

“The fund will be utilised for development projects. The money raised in Indian Rupee within the country does not require the RBI nod and it should not be treated as foreign loan,” said Isaac. He cited the second phase of Kuttanad package, carbon neutral Wayanad, coastal protection and rehabilitation, green vehicles as some of the green projects to be funded with IFC loan.

green bonds
On the green bonds, the finance minister said the International Finance Corporation has taken permission from the Ministry of Finance(MoF) to provide funds to KIIFB.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Thomas Isaac
India Matters
High tides at Covelong beach ahead of Nivar cyclone, in Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Nivar to intensify into very severe cyclonic storm with gusts reaching 145 kmph: IMD
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Choosing partner without religion bar is a right, says HC amid 'Love Jihad' debate
Eyeing a third term? 2014-29 crucial years for country, says PM
The newly recruited police personnel at Jagdalpur police training school (Photo | EPS)
Chhattisgarh: 121 surrendered Maoists pass out as cops, to join anti-Naxal operations soon

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
High tides ahead of Cyclone Nivar in Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Cyclone Nivar: How is Tamil Nadu preparing for it?
High tides at Covelong beach ahead of Nivar cyclone, in Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Cyclone Nivar likely to bring high-speed winds exceeding 120 kmph in Delta districts
Gallery
World Cup-winning Indian captain Kapil Dev named his star-studded ODI XI. Check out The Haryana Hurricane's pick. (Photo | PTI and AP)
Kapil Dev names his India ODI XI: Check out the 1983 World Cup-winning captain's star-studded team
One of the greatest WWE Superstars of all time The Undertaker's final farewell took place at World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) Survivor Series 2020. In June this year, the seven-time WWE champion had announced his retirement in the final episode of the
The Undertaker retires: A look back at the WWE legend's first nine WrestleMania matches that started his epic  21-0 streak
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp