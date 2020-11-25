STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Speaker unhappy over CAG report disclosure

Sreeramakrishnan has sought legal opinion on further action to be taken on the breach of privilege notice moved by Opposition

Published: 25th November 2020 05:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th November 2020 05:08 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala Assembly Speaker P Sreeramakrishnan

Kerala Assembly Speaker P Sreeramakrishnan

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Speaker P Sreeramakrishnan has expressed his displeasure at Finance Minister T M Thomas Isaac disclosing the contents of Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) report before it was tabled in assembly. The report is considered a secret document till it comes before the house. The finance minister’s decision to disclose the adverse observation in the report against Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB) to the media became controversial after the opposition moved a breach of privilege notice against the minister.

“The minister’s action comes in the ambit of breach of privilege and hence the matter would be sent for the consideration of the privilege and ethics committee,” said an officer in the speaker’s office. The speaker has sought legal opinion on the further action to be taken on the notice, before leaving for Gujarat for a national meet of speakers. 

The minister’s office said the response had been prepared and Isaac would hand it over to the speaker in person when the latter returns to office. The speaker is likely to return on November 28 and attend the office on November 30.

Isaac had initially said that it was CAG’s draft report, but later admitted that it was a final one, which should have been tabled in assembly. But he defended his decision as an extraordinary measure taken at an extraordinary situation created by the CAG report.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
CAG P Sreeramakrishnan
India Matters
High tides at Covelong beach ahead of Nivar cyclone, in Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Nivar to intensify into very severe cyclonic storm with gusts reaching 145 kmph: IMD
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Choosing partner without religion bar is a right, says HC amid 'Love Jihad' debate
Eyeing a third term? 2014-29 crucial years for country, says PM
The newly recruited police personnel at Jagdalpur police training school (Photo | EPS)
Chhattisgarh: 121 surrendered Maoists pass out as cops, to join anti-Naxal operations soon

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
High tides ahead of Cyclone Nivar in Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Cyclone Nivar: How is Tamil Nadu preparing for it?
High tides at Covelong beach ahead of Nivar cyclone, in Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Cyclone Nivar likely to bring high-speed winds exceeding 120 kmph in Delta districts
Gallery
World Cup-winning Indian captain Kapil Dev named his star-studded ODI XI. Check out The Haryana Hurricane's pick. (Photo | PTI and AP)
Kapil Dev names his India ODI XI: Check out the 1983 World Cup-winning captain's star-studded team
One of the greatest WWE Superstars of all time The Undertaker's final farewell took place at World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) Survivor Series 2020. In June this year, the seven-time WWE champion had announced his retirement in the final episode of the
The Undertaker retires: A look back at the WWE legend's first nine WrestleMania matches that started his epic  21-0 streak
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp