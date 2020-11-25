Speaker unhappy over CAG report disclosure

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Speaker P Sreeramakrishnan has expressed his displeasure at Finance Minister T M Thomas Isaac disclosing the contents of Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) report before it was tabled in assembly. The report is considered a secret document till it comes before the house. The finance minister’s decision to disclose the adverse observation in the report against Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB) to the media became controversial after the opposition moved a breach of privilege notice against the minister.

“The minister’s action comes in the ambit of breach of privilege and hence the matter would be sent for the consideration of the privilege and ethics committee,” said an officer in the speaker’s office. The speaker has sought legal opinion on the further action to be taken on the notice, before leaving for Gujarat for a national meet of speakers.

The minister’s office said the response had been prepared and Isaac would hand it over to the speaker in person when the latter returns to office. The speaker is likely to return on November 28 and attend the office on November 30.

Isaac had initially said that it was CAG’s draft report, but later admitted that it was a final one, which should have been tabled in assembly. But he defended his decision as an extraordinary measure taken at an extraordinary situation created by the CAG report.