State govt nod for training & tuition centres to start classes

Published: 25th November 2020 05:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th November 2020 05:14 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Relaxing  the Covid restrictions, the state government on Tuesday issued an order allowing technical educational institutions, vocational training centres (except schools), tuition centres, computer centres and dance institutes to open. Such institutions can function with 50 per cent of the capacity of the hall where the instruction is carried out or with a maximum of 100 people.

The State Disaster Management Authority issued the order on the basis of representations from such institutions. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, meanwhile, said the government would take a decision on reopening schools and colleges only after thorough discussions with all stakeholders.

Pinarayi told reporters that the government was considering whether educational institutions need to be reopened for students whose assessment is based on public examinations. But a final decision will be taken only after discussion, he said.

Though reopening schools for students of higher classes can be considered, the present arrangement of online classes is likely to continue for students of lower classes for the rest of the academic year, he said. “If the rate of spread of the disease continues to decrease, higher educational institutions can be reopened by the beginning of next year,” Pinarayi said.

