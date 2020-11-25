STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Wayside eateries, hotels may trigger virus spread, warns CM

After the number of cured Covid patients had exceeded new cases for 16 days (from November 8) in a row, the state recorded 5,420 fresh cases and 5,149 recoveries on Tuesday.

COVID-19 testing being carried out.

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Amid concerns of a new wave, the state government has been warned by experts that hotels and restaurants, including wayside eateries, are likely to emerge as the new epicentres of the Covid-19 spread, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said on Tuesday. Hence, all people must adhere to Covid-19 guidelines and the violators will be dealt with strictly, he said. 

After the number of cured Covid patients had exceeded new cases for 16 days (from November 8) in a row, the state recorded 5,420 fresh cases and 5,149 recoveries on Tuesday.  "When we look at the reasons behind the new wave of infections in Europe and America, hotels and pubs had a major role. A similar threat is there in the state also," said Pinarayi. "Hotels, restaurants and wayside eateries have started functioning in a full-fledged manner. Crowding and violation of physical distancing norms have been noticed. This can't be allowed. Stringent actions will be initiated against the violators." 

According to an official of the health department, a research carried out by Stanford University and Northwestern University has highlighted the risk posed by eateries in spreading the virus. “As part of the research, they tracked the movement of people for creating infection models. For that, they collected data like which eateries people visited, how long they stayed there, how many others were there at the time and from which neighbourhoods they came. This data was combined with the data on the number of cases and how the virus had spread. It showed that there is a vulnerability with restaurants and hotels,” said the officer.

The CM stated that the regulations implemented at Sabarimala shrine for preventing Covid spread are proving to be effective. To highlight the same, he said that on analysing the test results, only five in 1,000 pilgrims were found infected. 

The CM also added that the prime minister has been apprised of the ongoing Covid prevention and control programmes in the state during Tuesday’s videoconference with chief ministers. The daily test positivity rate in the state once again fell to the nine per cent range, with the day recording one of the lowest in the last four days -- 9.04 per cent.Of the new patients, 4,693 contracted the infection through local spread and the sources of infection of 592 were unknown. As many as 83 new patients are returnees and 52 health workers.

