Faulty test cards and incompatible kits create doubts on Covid result accuracy

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state on Wednesday achieved another landmark in the Covid-19 management as the total samples sent for testing crosssed the six million-mark (60,18,925). However, reports of malfunctioning of rapid antigen test cards and RT-PCR kits from various parts of the state have raised serious questions on the accuracy of the results.

In the latest, it has been found that the state has decided to return 32,122 rapid antigen test cards it procured from from Maharashtra-based Mylab Discovery Solutions Private Limited upon complaints of inconclusive results. In the case of RT-PCR, the kits procured from from Cygen Pharma and Surgicals and distributed are not compatible with the machines available at some government laboratories.

Confirming the problems, an official at the Kerala Medical Services Corporation Limited (KMSCL) said, “The decision to send back the antigen test cards is on the recommendation of the state-level expert committee for Covid-19. The committee considered the repeated complaints from districts regarding false results.”

At the same time, the RT-PCR kits being used had multiple problems including compatibility and absence of cross-verification to check any discrepancy. As per a document available in this regard, it was on November 11 that KMSCL -- the central procurement agency for all essential drugs and equipment for all public healthcare institutions under the department — placed an order for the supply of 1 lakh rapid antigen test cards Mylab.

The total order value was Rs 4.59 crore. “Of the one lakh cards ordered, 62,858 cards were used. Complaints were reported about 5,020 cards. In the wake of the same, it was decided to send back the remaining 32,122 cards. The process is on to procure cards which are more reliable and provide more accurate results,” added the official.

In the case of RT-PCR, the kits procured by the KMSCL -- Allplex TM 2019 nCoV Assay of Seegene, Republic of South Korea -- from Cygen are not compatible with the machines installed at some laboratories including the laboratory at the Central University of Kerala, Kasaragod.

Govt allows Covid victims’ relatives to perform essential last rites

T’Puram: The family of a person who dies of Covid-19 can now perform essential last rites before laying the body to rest. Giving its nod for the same, the state health department said the relaxation will be subject to strict adherence of the Covid protocol. Close relatives will also be permitted to see the face of the deceased at the isolation ward/mortuary/cremation or burial site. In a statement released here on Wednesday, Health Minister K K Shailaja said, “A family member will be allowed to be present when the healthcare personnel are washing the body. After that, he/she can symbolically sprinkle holy water or cover the body with white sheets.”

At the same time, none will be allowed to touch, wash or hug the body under any circumstance. In the case of a body kept at a mortuary, one relative will be permitted to see the face. “Family members will not be allowed to gather to see the body at a cremation/burial site. Healthcare personnel have been asked to unzip the face-end of the body bag just enough for the close ones of the deceased to see the face,” said an officer with the health department.

TPR at 9.83%

T’Puram: The state on Wednesday recorded 6,491 new Covid-19 cases. Meanwhile, 5,770 people recovered from the disease on the day, taking the total recoveries to 5,11,008. The fresh cases reported include 5,669 contact cases, 663 cases with unknown source of infection, 95 returnees and 64 health workers. A total of 26 deaths were confirmed as due to coronavirus. With this, the death toll becomes 2,121. The daily test positivity rate stands at 9.83% and the samples processed were 66,042.