Gold smuggling: COFEPOSA detention order issued against four more

By Express News Service

KOCHI: After Swapna Suresh and Sandeep Nair, the customs invokes preventive detention under Conservation of Foreign Exchange and Prevention of Smuggling Activities Act (COFEPOSA) against four more persons in the case related to smuggling of gold through UAE diplomatic baggage on Wednesday.

The detention order was issued against Sarith P S, Rameez K T, Jalal A M and Muhammad Shafi. The detention order was issued by a joint director rank officer in the Government of India on Tuesday. As part of enforcing the order, the customs team visited the Viyyur Central Jail on Wednesday morning and handed over the copy of the detention order to the Jail Superintendent.

“These are the prime accused persons who planned and executed the gold smuggling using the diplomatic channel. They will be moved to Poojapura Central Jail in Thiruvananthapuram which is the designated jail for COFEPOSA detention soon,” a customs official said.