Reservation of civic body chief posts: EC, state file appeal in High Court

The Single Judge had held that successive reservation to the office of chairpersons and president overlooking the constitutional directives was illegal.

Published: 26th November 2020 04:41 AM

Kerala High Court

Kerala High Court (File Photo| A Sanesh, EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A Division Bench of the Kerala High Court on Wednesday adjourned until December 2, the appeal filed by the state government and the State Election Commission challenging the Single Judge directive to recast the reservation for offices of presidents and chairpersons for SC/STs and women following the principle of rotation. The Single Judge had held that successive reservation to the office of chairpersons and president overlooking the constitutional directives was illegal.

In the appeal, the State Election Commission submitted that it had announced the election schedule for election to Local Self-Government Institutions on November 6 and that the entire process in connection with the election has to be completed in a compressed time frame and any interference with the process will stall and protract the election process which is imminent, besides creating total confusion among the electorate, political parties and candidates. The commission argued that since the election has been notified on November 12 and the election process is under way, the Single Judge ought to have refrained from passing any orders interfering in the process.

According to the state government, there is no allegation that the principle of rotation with regard to the Manjeri municipality is violative of the provisions of the Constitution. The challenge was that  reservation cannot be continued for two times in view of the rotation principle mentioned in Section 10 of the Kerala Municipalities Act. The Single Judge ought to have seen that the Supreme Court has held  ‘Protective Reservation in favour of Woman’, especially in view of Article 15(3) of the Constitution is not illegal. The finding of the Single Judge that the Woman reservation has to be limited up to 50% of the offices was totally incorrect.  The Single Judge had erred in holding that the since the notification for reserving the offices of chairman had come before the election notification, interference was permissible.

The Single Judge ought to have seen that in all these cases, reservation of offices was done during the last election in 2015 and in some cases even in the  2010 election. Hence, the present challenge regarding the reservation of office is highly belated, argued the state government.

