Joseph faction a party or splinter group?

Arun M By

Express News Service

KOCHI: After the allocation of the ‘Two Leaves’ symbol to Kerala Congress (M) led by Jose K Mani, the PJ Joseph faction is facing an identity crisis as it is not a registered political party. The splinter group also poses a threat to the UDF as the elected candidates will be considered as independents and can evade the sword of defection.

With the Kerala High Court dismissing the petitions challenging the Election Commission of India’s order declaring the group led by Jose K Mani as the official KC(M) and granting it the official election symbol of ‘Two Leaves’, Joseph faction members can only contest as independents. If elected, Joseph and his faction leaders could not issue a whip to its members directing to cast votes in favour of the coalition as they are independents and thus there is a possibility for defection.

Joseph faction leaders have rubbished claims that their members would be considered independents. “The State Election Commission has granted ‘Chenda’ symbol to us. In Kottayam, the EC has granted the symbol on the basis of the letter issued by the district president. The case is pending before the High Court and in this election, we are contesting as KC(M) Joseph faction,” said Saji Manjakadampil, Joseph faction Kottayam district president.

According to the Jose faction, the splinter group has a close shave as the High Court ruling came a day after the State Election Commission granted ‘Chenda’ symbol to them. Otherwise, the faction could choose symbols for independents as it is not a registered party.

“The issue of party symbol is not a matter in Kerala Congress which has witnessed several legal battles for election symbol. People’s mandate for the group is important,” said A Jayasankar, lawyer and political analyst.

Recently, the HC directed the Election Commission to insist on obtaining a declaration from the contestants about the support from an alliance. If the Joseph faction leaders submit such a declaration, UDF leader can issue the whip, said a senior leader.