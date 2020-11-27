STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

LIFE Mission scam: Vigilance to get data retrieved from gadgets

The VACB had approached the National Investigation Agency (NIA) Court in Kochi to get the digital content.

Published: 27th November 2020 04:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th November 2020 04:38 AM   |  A+A-

LIFE mission project

A housing colony built as part of the LIFE mission for the fishing community.(File Photo | EPS)

By Toby Antony
Express News Service

KOCHI: The Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (VACB) will receive the crucial data retrieved from the mobile phones and other electronic gadgets of Swapna Suresh and Sandeep Nair, accused in the case related to smuggling of gold through the diplomatic channel. The digital content would be provided to VACB for the probe into the LIFE Mission Wadakkanchery project corruption. 

The digital content especially retrieved from the mobile phones is crucial as it would shed light on the role of former principal secretary M Sivasankar and the kickback he allegedly received as part of the LIFE Mission project. The Enforcement Directorate (ED) probing money laundering angle in the gold smuggling case arrested Sivasankar on the basis of the WhatsApp chats retrieved from the mobile phones of Swapna. 

The VACB had approached the National Investigation Agency (NIA) Court in Kochi to get the digital content. As part of it, the court heard NIA which did not object to providing the content to VACB. Accordingly, the court permitted VACB to get the content.  “It was C-DAC, Thiruvananthapuram, which retrieved the digital content from the mobile phones of Swapna and Sandeep. The VACB has to approach C-DAC following the permission granted by the court to receive its copies,” a VACB official said. The petition was filed by DySP M Anil Kumar of VACB Special Investigation Unit, Thiruvananthapuram. 

Swapna’s voice clip: CB quizzing to be delayed
T’Puram: The Crime Branch will have to wait for some more time to record Swapna Suresh’s statement pertaining to her leaked voice clip as she was taken to Kochi for interrogation by the customs in connection with the gold smuggling case.  The customs has also not given its nod to the Crime Branch for questioning her in the Attakulangara Women’s Prison in the capital where she is lodged in judicial custody. Swapna was taken to the customs office in Kochi on Wednesday night from the Attakulangara prison for a combined interrogation of her, other gold smuggling accused.  Sources close to the Crime Branch said they can record the statement only after Swapna returns to the Attakulangara prison. 

LIFE Mission project: HC seeks govt view
Kochi: The Kerala High Court on Thursday sought the response of the state government on a petition filed by Anil Akkara, MLA, seeking a directive to complete the construction of LIFE Mission housing project in Wadakkancherry. A Division Bench comprising Chief Justice S Manikumar and Justice Shaji P Chali will hear the case after three weeks. The court also issued a notice to the state government. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Vigilance LIFE Mission
India Matters
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations | Amit Bandre)
It's official: India technically in recession, post-COVID output loss upwards of Rs 20 lakh crore
Representational picture of coronavirus (Photo | AP)
New worry? Doctors find 35 cases of Covid ‘reinfection’ in Bengaluru
'The preference for affordable apartment units will also continue to gain momentum,' says A Shankar of a real estate services firm (Representational image)
COVID-19 pandemic alters real estate preferences in Chennai, buyers now favour plots
Football lovers lighting candles to bid farewell to Diego Maradona at Kidson Corner on SM Street in Kozhikode on Thursday | T P Sooraj
Maradona's artistry made life bearable for Musthafa

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
For representational purposes
All that glitters is not gold: Diamond rush in Nagaland's coal heartland
Delhi police use tear gas during the farmers protest at Singhu border in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Dilli Chalo: Farmers reach capital border, cops fire tear gas at them
Gallery
On Bruce Lee's 80th birth anniversary, let us take a look at 25 quotes of the iconic actor that will inspire everyone.
Bruce Lee's 80th birth anniversary: 25 inspirational quotes of the iconic actor
Despite the sincere efforts, many localities in Chennai witnessed waterlogging as Cyclone Nivar made landfall. Madipakkam, Adambakkam, Velachery and Nanganallur were largely submerged. Ram Nagar in Velachery and the neighbouring Madipakkam were among the worst affected. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
Cyclone Nivar: Flood repair in full swing as Chennai, Puducherry limp back to normalcy
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp