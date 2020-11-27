STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Local body polls: Woman graffiti artists click in Avanavanchery

It all began when the campaigners called up and asked Anoop how they could help with his campaign. 

Veena writing graffiti

By Gopika IS
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: It is mostly the men who are involved in writing graffiti during elections. However, in Avanavanchery, two women have painted the poll graffiti for a candidate contesting in the local body elections. Veena Viswanathan and Shamna Azeem, DYFI area committee members, have painted the graffiti for Anoop R S, the LDF candidate from Avanavanchery in Attingal municipality who is also the Thiruvananthapuram district vice-president of DYFI. Watching the women taking up a task mostly handled by men is a novel experience for Avanavanchery natives too. 

It all began when the campaigners called up and asked Anoop how they could help with his campaign. “I requested that they help in every way possible. They  then offered to write the graffiti.

I was really surprised. After they were done, I saw the three walls where they have shown off their handiwork. They are on a par with other professionals in the field,” he said.Veena and Shamna are also helping Anoop by undertaking field visits with other women members.

