More devotees to be permitted at Sabarimala temple

The decision was taken at a high-level meeting of the committee on pilgrimage, chaired by Chief Secretary Vishwas Mehta, based on a request by the Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB).

Published: 27th November 2020 04:45 AM

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Faced with financial crisis and driven by an eagerness to run another smooth pilgrimage season after the confusion that had occurred over young women’s entry two years ago, the state government on Thursday decided to increase the number of devotees allowed daily into the Sabarimala Lord Ayyappa temple. It is learnt that the number of devotees will be upped from the present 1,000 to 2,000 on week days and from 2,000 to 3,000 on weekends and holidays.

The decision was taken at a high-level meeting of the committee on pilgrimage, chaired by Chief Secretary Vishwas Mehta, based on a request by the Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB). The health department strongly objected a major increase in the number citing the prevalent Covid situation. The order stating the exact numbers is expected to be issued on Friday.

“The devotees will be at different points between Pampa and Sannidhanam and hence there won’t be crowding even if the numbers are raised. Currently there are times, especially in the evenings, when there would not be a single devotee in front of the sanctum sanctorum. We made the proposal in this context,” said TDB president N Vasu. “Precautionary measures are being followed. Not a single devotee tested positive so far,” he added.

