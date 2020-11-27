STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Police refute filmmaker Sasidharan's doubts over kin's death; say nothing suspicious in the death of Sandhya

Govt made the submission on a petition filed by Sasidharan seeking a CBI probe in the mysterious death of his cousin and to unearth the link of organ trade mafia in the incident.

Published: 27th November 2020 12:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th November 2020 12:05 AM   |  A+A-

Sanal Kumar Sasidharan

Director Sanal Kumar Sasidharan

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The state government on Thursday informed the Kerala High Court that the report of the second postmortem of Sandhya, cousin sister of filmmaker Sanal Kumar Sasidharan, is yet to be obtained and more time is required to complete the inquiry and arrive at a logical conclusion. The inquiry in the case is progressively continuing and all the allegations raised by the petitioners were clearly verified. As per the medical evidence, there is nothing suspicious about the death of Sandhya.

The government made the submission on a petition filed by Sanal Kumar Sasidharan seeking a CBI probe in the mysterious death of his cousin and to unearth the link of organ trade mafia in the incident.

When the case came up for hearing, Senior Public Prosecutor Suman Chakravarthy submitted that the daughter of the deceased deposed before the investigation team that her mother was a kidney patient and she has no doubts regarding the death of her mother. Further, according to her Sanal Kumar Sasidharan is residing at Thiruvananthapuram and has no contact with her or the deceased. The husband of the deceased also stated during the inquest that the deceased was having kidney problems and various records were produced by him in this regard. He also expressed no suspicion in the death of Sandhya.

The professor of Forensic Medicine and police surgeon who conducted the autopsy of deceased Sandhya at Medical College Hospital, Thiruvananthapuram has stated that organ sale-related symptoms are not reflected in autopsy and all the organs are intact in the body. Forensic medicine expert, who conducted re-postmortem has also endorsed the opinion of police surgeon. The opinion of experts shows that death was due to myocardial hemorrhage following covid-19 viral infection.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sanal Kumar Sasidharan Sasidharan sister death
India Matters
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations | Amit Bandre)
It's official: India technically in recession, post-COVID output loss upwards of Rs 20 lakh crore
Representational picture of coronavirus (Photo | AP)
New worry? Doctors find 35 cases of Covid ‘reinfection’ in Bengaluru
'The preference for affordable apartment units will also continue to gain momentum,' says A Shankar of a real estate services firm (Representational image)
COVID-19 pandemic alters real estate preferences in Chennai, buyers now favour plots
Football lovers lighting candles to bid farewell to Diego Maradona at Kidson Corner on SM Street in Kozhikode on Thursday | T P Sooraj
Maradona's artistry made life bearable for Musthafa

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
For representational purposes
All that glitters is not gold: Diamond rush in Nagaland's coal heartland
Delhi police use tear gas during the farmers protest at Singhu border in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Dilli Chalo: Farmers reach capital border, cops fire tear gas at them
Gallery
On Bruce Lee's 80th birth anniversary, let us take a look at 25 quotes of the iconic actor that will inspire everyone.
Bruce Lee's 80th birth anniversary: 25 inspirational quotes of the iconic actor
Despite the sincere efforts, many localities in Chennai witnessed waterlogging as Cyclone Nivar made landfall. Madipakkam, Adambakkam, Velachery and Nanganallur were largely submerged. Ram Nagar in Velachery and the neighbouring Madipakkam were among the worst affected. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
Cyclone Nivar: Flood repair in full swing as Chennai, Puducherry limp back to normalcy
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp