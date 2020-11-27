Police refute filmmaker Sasidharan's doubts over kin's death; say nothing suspicious in the death of Sandhya

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The state government on Thursday informed the Kerala High Court that the report of the second postmortem of Sandhya, cousin sister of filmmaker Sanal Kumar Sasidharan, is yet to be obtained and more time is required to complete the inquiry and arrive at a logical conclusion. The inquiry in the case is progressively continuing and all the allegations raised by the petitioners were clearly verified. As per the medical evidence, there is nothing suspicious about the death of Sandhya.

The government made the submission on a petition filed by Sanal Kumar Sasidharan seeking a CBI probe in the mysterious death of his cousin and to unearth the link of organ trade mafia in the incident.

When the case came up for hearing, Senior Public Prosecutor Suman Chakravarthy submitted that the daughter of the deceased deposed before the investigation team that her mother was a kidney patient and she has no doubts regarding the death of her mother. Further, according to her Sanal Kumar Sasidharan is residing at Thiruvananthapuram and has no contact with her or the deceased. The husband of the deceased also stated during the inquest that the deceased was having kidney problems and various records were produced by him in this regard. He also expressed no suspicion in the death of Sandhya.

The professor of Forensic Medicine and police surgeon who conducted the autopsy of deceased Sandhya at Medical College Hospital, Thiruvananthapuram has stated that organ sale-related symptoms are not reflected in autopsy and all the organs are intact in the body. Forensic medicine expert, who conducted re-postmortem has also endorsed the opinion of police surgeon. The opinion of experts shows that death was due to myocardial hemorrhage following covid-19 viral infection.

