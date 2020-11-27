STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Poll panel issues guidelines on postal voting

Officials of the health department who have been appointed as designated health officers will prepare a Certified List of Special Voters.

Published: 27th November 2020 04:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th November 2020 04:25 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The State Election Commission has issued detailed guidelines on voting by Covid patients and those in quarantine under the category of ‘Special Voters’. Postal voting facility will be allowed for those testing positive and those who go in quarantine before 3pm prior to the day of poll. Those who test positive or go in quarantine after this deadline can vote at booths from 5pm to 6pm. This will be allowed after all others have voted.

Officials of the health department who have been appointed as designated health officers will prepare a Certified List of Special Voters. The list will include those who test positive or are in quarantine up to 10 days prior to the polling date. Special Postal Ballots will be distributed at homes of those testing positive or those in quarantine till 3pm on the day prior to polling, by the special polling officer (SPO) and assistant. The voter will have to endorse receipt of the ballot on Form 19 B.

After the voter fills up the application, a declaration and Special Ballot Paper will be handed over. While the declaration should be signed before the SPO, the voter should cast the ballot maintaining utmost secrecy.

The SPO will issue a receipt after the process is over. For voters in the CL up to 3pm on the day prior to polling, the distribution of postal ballot should be completed before 6pm on that day.  Voters applying directly for postal ballot should also submit certificate from the designated health official of their Covid status with the application. The SPO should submit the postal ballot and other forms to the returning officer before the counting of votes begins.

Voters included in the Certified List may test negative before the date of polling or finish their quarantine period. However, they will still have to vote via postal ballot only and not through direct voting at polling stations, the SEC has clarified.

