Raveendran gives excuse, ED to serve third notice

Sources in the hospital said, other than breathing troubles, he has low oxygen level in blood and that he will not be discharged until Friday. 

Published: 27th November 2020 04:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th November 2020 04:44 AM   |  A+A-

C M Raveendran

By Express News Service

KOCHI/T’PURAM: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) may serve a fresh notice on Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s additional private secretary CM Raveendran after he submitted a medical report and informed the agency that he cannot appear for interrogation on Friday.

The ED had issued Raveendran a second notice to appear at its Kochi office as part of its probe into money laundering behind the smuggling of gold in diplomatic cargo. Raveendran is admitted to the intensive care unit at the Thiruvananthapuram MCH. 

Fresh ED notice after verifying Raveendran’s medical report
 ED sources said a fresh notice will be served on Raveendran later. “He stated in the letter that he would be discharged only after two days. Later, he has to undergo home quarantine as per Covid-19 protocol. After verifying the report, a fresh notice will be issued,” an ED official said. This was the second time the ED had issued a notice to Raveendran.

A day after the agency served its first summons on him, he tested positive for Covid. Prime accused Swapna Suresh gave a statement to the ED that Raveendran had frequently contacted her in connection with visa-related matters when she was the secretary to the UAE consul-general in Thiruvananthapuram. The ED also suspects his role in kickbacks received by unidentified persons in the LIFE Mission project at Wadakkanchery. Meanwhile, KPCC president Mullappally Ramachandran on Thursday alleged that C M Raveendran is trying to avoid questioning by the ED in the gold smuggling and LIFE Mission cases by getting admitted to the hospital again for post-Covid treatment. 

