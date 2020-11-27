STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Speaker to decide on probe against UDF MLAs on Monday

However, leader of opposition is a cabinet rank post and hence vigilance can proceed with investigation only with the consent of the governor.  

Kerala Assembly Speaker P Sreeramakrishnan

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The government has sought permission from Speaker P Sreeramakrishnan to initiate a probe against UDF leaders, including Opposition Leader Ramesh Chennithala, V S Sivakumar, MLA and former minister K Babu in the bar bribery case. The Speaker is likely to take a decision when he resumes office on Monday, said the Speaker’s office. Meanwhile, the government has also plans to initiate a probe against another UDF leader V D Satheesan, MLA. However, leader of opposition is a cabinet rank post and hence vigilance can proceed with investigation only with the consent of the governor.  

Vigilance seeks Speaker’s nod 
T’Puram: The Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau has sought permission from Speaker P Sreeramakrishnan to conduct a detailed probe against Congress leader V D Satheesan, MLA, in connection with the allegations that the MLA accepted foreign aid without approval from the Centre. 

political decision, says Satheesan
Kochi: V D Satheesan, MLA, on Thursday welcomed the state government’s decision to initiate a vigilance probe against him on charges of accepting foreign financial aid without prior approval for the flood rehabilitation project, ‘Punarjani’, in Paravoor assembly constituency. Alleging that the move was with political motive, Satheesan added various organisations are partners of the Punarjani project and several persons and organisations functioning outside the country and inside have also cooperated with the initiative.  According to him, the LDF hatched a conspiracy to initiate a probe against him. 

