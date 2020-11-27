STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Two arrested for Rs 17.5 crore GST fraud

A central excise and customs squad on Thursday arrested two persons on charges of evasion of GST to the tune of Rs 17.5 crore.

HANDCUFF, ARREST

For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A central excise and customs squad on Thursday arrested two persons on charges of evasion of GST to the tune of Rs 17.5 crore. An official release said the arrested are Rajoob Perinchery and Abdul Saleem of Kunnamkulam, Thrissur. The duo had fabricated invoices and eway bills to avail ineligible input tax credit to the tune of `17.5 crore. The probe revealed that they had evaded GST by creating fake bills for `350 crore for sending areca nut to different places.

“Investigation is on to nab the other persons involved,” an official said. The central excise and customs wing unearthed the fraud using the business and intelligence and fraud analytics tool. The accused had committed the fraud through a firm registered under the name AR Agencies. They generated fake invoices for Rs 350 crore for various firms in Palakkad, Thrissur and Nagpur without actually supplying the goods. “No GST was paid on these supplies though they declared the same in GSTR-1 and passed on the fake input tax credit to the recipients of these invoices.

The recipients further passed on the fake input tax credit by issuing invoices to various firms located in Thrissur, Palakkad, Kasaragod, Malappuram, Coimbatore and Nagpur,” the release said. As part of the probe, searches were carried out on the premises of the suppliers and recipients located in Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Maharashtra. The arrested were produced before the court which remanded them in judicial custody till December 8.

