When Maradona refused to cut a ‘football’

Argentine legend’s love for the game shone through in a simple act during his birthday celebrations in Kannur

Diego Maradona cutting a cake avoiding a football -shaped part during his 52nd birthday celebrations at Jawahar Municipal Stadium in Kannur in 2012 |  A  Sanesh

KOCHI: Never has a stadium filled up in Kerala to catch a glimpse of one sportsperson as it did on a sultry morning in Kannur in 2012. On October 24, at the Jawahar Municipal Stadium, Diego Maradona held fans in a trance with his spontaneous brilliance. Not even in his football gear. On stage.He ran from one end of the giant stage to the other, engaging the boisterous fans with a beaming smile, waving and blowing kisses. He juggled, balanced and kicked footballs in all directions.

And the unalloyed joy the Argentine genius gave out for 20 minutes came with a sublime message. The sparkle in his eyes every time a football came beckoning told its own story. That love was manifested in its highest form in one simple act, while cutting a football field-shaped cake the organisers had arranged in advance celebrations of his 52nd birthday.

When the event managers handed him a knife and held his hand over the cake,  Maradona, drenched in sweat, was still looking out towards the fans and soaking in their adulation. He looked down to find his hand, and the knife, right over the football-shaped part of the cake placed in the centre.

The legend simply shook his head and cut out a piece from the side, avoiding his most beloved football! No, Diego Armando Maradona could never cut open a football. For he loved it for all his life to cause it even a scratch. Even while being among the most fun-loving of characters. Having raised himself from the slums of Buenos Aires to have the world at his feet, the message was clear for any aspiring footballer. Love it, and the ball will respond.

Throughout the private function that day, comprising the inauguration of a jewellery showroom and helicopter services, he was eager to veer away from any formal obligation that he may have been expected to carry out on stage to interact with fans at every opportunity. For the footballing demigod has always identified himself with fans rather than administrators, knowing fully well what sustains sport. 

Visibly overwhelmed by the fantastic response, Maradona, as if his silky touch on a football wasn’t enough, danced and sang his way into the hearts of the die-hards who had waited patiently for four hours under a searing sun. He screamed in Spanish “Viva India” (Long Live India), till his voice went hoarse. Not satisfied, he thumped his chest and said, again in Spanish, “I love you all”. When a Spanish birthday song was played, an excited Maradona proceeded to sing another hit Spanish number. 

By the time the clock showed 20 minutes to noon, El Diez was game for more, but for the sapping heat and a tight schedule. He signed off, “Ciao” -- bowing in acknowledgement to the love for football, and its flamboyant icon, shown in no uncertain measure by the fans in Kerala.

Having raised himself from the slums of Buenos Aires to have the world at his feet, his message was clear for aspiring footballers. Love it, and the ball will respond.

Kerala mourns the legend 
T’Puram: Joining millions of Maradona fans across the globe, Kerala has announced a two-day official mourning in its sports sector as a mark of respect to the fotball legend. This is a rare gesture in the history of the state. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan remembered him as a stellar sportsman who stood with the socialists. “The people of Kerala are among the football fans across the world pained by the death of legendary player, Maradona,” he said in a message.  “Football is a beautiful game and Maradona was the most popular player. He has a huge place in the hearts of football fans in Kerala ever since Argentina won the 1986 World Cup,” he said in the message. Kerala Sports Minister E P Jayarajan said the mourning will be on November 26 and 27.

