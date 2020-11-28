Alappuzha: Don’t come knocking for votes, say voters as Covid cases surge

By Express News Service

ALAPPUZHA: “Respecyed candidates... Considering the worsening Covid scenario, do not come to our house asking for votes. There are kids and elderly people here. We vote as per our discretion,” says a sign on the gate of a house in Alappuzha municipality, which has recorded over 50 Covid cases the past month.

Though the district has been witnessing a slight dip in cases now, frequent house visits by party workers and candidates ahead of the polls have become quite the headache for the area’s Covid-fearing citizen. Tired of shooing them away, many families are now locking up the gates and putting up signs asking campaigners not to enter their house.

The district currently has over 6,800 active cases, most of them from the municipality. In the last 10 days, over 700 new cases were recorded in the municipality. other local bodies have also reported several cases. However, the health department has relaxed Covid curbs in the district. It is alleged that after this relaxation, companies are forcing people — even primary contacts of Covid patients — to stay on duty sans quarantine.

Suresh N B, a native of Pulinkunnu, said people are also at fault. “Crowds can be seen everywhere. There is no social distancing. The police are conducting routine inspections and registering cases, but that’s just to fill the daily quota,” he said.