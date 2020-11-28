STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Governor nod not required to hold Vigilance probe against Chennithala, govt told

Published: 28th November 2020 05:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th November 2020 05:29 AM   |  A+A-

UDF chairman Ramesh Chennithala

Opposition Leader Ramesh Chennithala (File photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state government has received legal advice that Governor’s approval is not required to initiate a Vigilance probe against Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala. As per the advice received from Advocate General (AG), the permission from Governor Arif Mohammed Khan is not needed for the probe against Chennithala as he was not a minister when the alleged bribery incident took place. Chennithala was KPCC president then.

However, the government will seek a nod from Speaker P Sreeramakrishnan. The Speaker will return to the state capital only on Monday as he is presently at the National Speakers Conference at Gujarat.The home department has decided not to send the request to conduct the probe to Raj Bhavan after receiving AG’s advice. 

The government decided to approach the Speaker in the case of Chennithala and the Governor for the probe against VS Sivakumar and K Babu, who are accused in the bar bribery case

