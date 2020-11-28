HC sets aside appointment of PCB chairman

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kerala High Court on Friday set aside the appointment of A B Pradeep Kumar as chairman of the Kerala State Pollution Control Board (PCB). While disposing of a petition challenging the selection, the court held that the procedures adopted by the selection committee headed by the Chief Secretary were improper.

The petitioner K S Govindan Nair, an aspirant and former member secretary of the board, had pointed out though petitioner had all the prescribed qualifications, the selection committee only called Pradeep Kumar for the interview and selected him.