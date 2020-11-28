STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Kerala in for heavy rains on December 1, 2 following formation of low pressure area

Orange alert indicates heavy to very heavy rainfall ranging from 6 cm to 20 cm of rain while yellow alert is heavy rainfall ranging from 6 cm to 11 cm.

Published: 28th November 2020 08:14 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th November 2020 08:14 PM   |  A+A-

Kerala Rainfall

For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kerala is in for a spell of heavy rains next week following the formation of a low pressure area over South Andaman Sea and adjoining areas off Southeast Bay of Bengal.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued 'Orange' alert for Pathanamthitta and Idukki districts on December 1 and for Thiruvananthapuram and Kollam districts on December 2.

Yellow alert has been sounded for Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam and Kottayam districts on Tuesday and for Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam and Idukki districts on Wednesday, it said.

"A low pressure area lies over South Andaman Sea and adjoining areas of Southeast Bay of Bengal & Equatorial Indian Ocean. It is very likely to concentrate into a depression during the next 48 hours and likely to intensify further thereafter. It is likely to move nearly westwards and reach south Tamil Nadu coast around December 2," the IMD said on its website.

Orange alert indicates heavy to very heavy rainfall ranging from 6 cm to 20 cm of rain while yellow alert is heavy rainfall ranging from 6 cm to 11 cm.

