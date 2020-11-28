STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
LDF plans mega web rally, campaigns

Ahead of the local body elections, the Left front is planning elaborate social media campaigns to take the state government’s achievements to the people.

CPM flag
By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Ahead of the local body elections, the Left front is planning elaborate social media campaigns to take the state government’s achievements to the people. The front is planning to host a mega web rally, to be attended by 50 lakh people, on December 5.Announcing the decisions after the CPM state secretariat meet on Friday, LDF convener A Vijayaraghavan said the web rally will be organised to mobilise voters in all wards. 

On December 3, the front will organise ‘Developmental Proclamation’ across the state. “The LDF has decided to make use of various online platforms for campaigning. The chief minister will explain the front’s development perspective to the people through live telecast,” said Vijayaraghavan. Beneficiaries of various government schemes will speak to people during the event.

The CPM leadership has also unleashed a campaign raising a major criticism against the UDF for being silent on the BJP in its poll manifesto. The CPM says the UDF is going soft on the BJP in view of the local body elections.  The Congress is going for dangerous affiliations for narrow political gains, accused LDF convener and CPM secretary in-charge A Vijayaraghavan.

On one side, the UDF has been taking a soft stance towards the BJP and, on the other, it is joining hands with the Welfare Party and similar organisations, he alleged. “The UDF poll manifesto has not even a single mention about BJP. The manifesto has been brought out to accuse the Left government. At a time when there’s a major movement against the BJP across the country, why is the UDF leadership afraid to name the Sangh Parivar?” he asked.

‘Cong, BJP engaged in seat sharing’
The CPM leader alleged that the Congress and BJP are engaged in seat sharing in many local bodies. There’s an attempt to ensure BJP’s support at the local level, he said. The UDF has been indulging in political opportunism. The Left front will present the government’s developmental achievements before the people, he said.

