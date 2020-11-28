Solar scam: Former Kerala Congress leader alleges Left MLA Ganesh Kumar is main culprit

By Express News Service

KOLLAM: A former Kerala Congress leader has come out with startling claims against Left MLA KB Ganesh Kumar in the solar scam.

Senior UDF leaders were implicated in the solar scam at the behest of Ganesh Kumar, Kerala Congress (B) former state general secretary and the MLA's relative Manoj Kumar has alleged. He made the disclosure at a UDF election convention held at Thalavoor in Kollam on Friday. Manoj said Ganesh was the main culprit in the solar scam and that he influenced the woman accused in the scam to repeatedly change her statements in the case.

Manoj pointed out that even before it was known that top ministers were involved in the case, Ganesh Kumar had sought his intervention in the matter. "I intervened in the case when Ganesh Kumar approached me to save him. Ganesh and his personal secretary had pursued the complainant to frequently change her statement for their benefit. Later, he himself started speaking ill about the complainant," said Manoj.

Manoj said that former Chief Minister Oomen Chandy, who is innocent in the case, is aware of all these truths. Even when DYFI activists tarnished his image and attacked him in public, he kept silent and did not reveal anything, he added.

Meanwhile, dubbing Manoj's allegation as baseless, the woman accused in the scam said he is trying to play politics now. "It is true that my personal relationship with the MLA was used against the UDF. But then, the ones who approached me to change my statement were the MLA's secretary Pradeep Kumar and Manoj, who is now pointing fingers against the MLA for political benefits," she said.