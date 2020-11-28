STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Solar scam: Former Kerala Congress leader alleges Left MLA Ganesh Kumar is main culprit

Manoj Kumar also said Ganesh Kumar influenced the woman accused in the scam to repeatedly change her statements in the case. However, she has dubbed Manoj's allegation as baseless.

Published: 28th November 2020 02:00 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th November 2020 02:55 PM   |  A+A-

Kerala MLA and actor KB Ganesh Kumar

Kerala MLA and actor KB Ganesh Kumar (File photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

KOLLAM: A former Kerala Congress leader has come out with startling claims against Left MLA KB Ganesh Kumar in the solar scam.

Senior UDF leaders were implicated in the solar scam at the behest of Ganesh Kumar, Kerala Congress (B) former state general secretary and the MLA's relative Manoj Kumar has alleged. He made the disclosure at a UDF election convention held at Thalavoor in Kollam on Friday. Manoj said Ganesh was the main culprit in the solar scam and that he influenced the woman accused in the scam to repeatedly change her statements in the case.

Manoj pointed out that even before it was known that top ministers were involved in the case, Ganesh Kumar had sought his intervention in the matter. "I intervened in the case when Ganesh Kumar approached me to save him. Ganesh and his personal secretary had pursued the complainant to frequently change her statement for their benefit. Later, he himself started speaking ill about the complainant," said Manoj.

Manoj said that former Chief Minister Oomen Chandy, who is innocent in the case, is aware of all these truths. Even when DYFI activists tarnished his image and attacked him in public, he kept silent and did not reveal anything, he added.

Meanwhile, dubbing Manoj's allegation as baseless, the woman accused in the scam said he is trying to play politics now. "It is true that my personal relationship with the MLA was used against the UDF. But then, the ones who approached me to change my statement were the MLA's secretary Pradeep Kumar and Manoj, who is now pointing fingers against the MLA for political benefits," she said.  

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
solar scam Ganesh Kumar Manoj Kumar Saritha Nair Kerala
India Matters
Akash Pathak arrives in Bhubaneswar on Thursday evening | Express
IFS officer’s raj: Rs 9.4 crore in banks, Rs 3 cr spent on flight
For representational purpose.
Experts warn against vaccinating frontline health workers first
Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi K Palaniswami (File photo | EPS)
Covid under control but TN needs some more time to return to normalcy: CM
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations | Amit Bandre)
India technically in recession, post-Covid output loss upwards of Rs 20 lakh crore

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
For representational purposes
All that glitters is not gold: Diamond rush in Nagaland's coal heartland
Delhi police use tear gas during the farmers protest at Singhu border in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Dilli Chalo: Farmers reach capital border, cops fire tear gas at them
Gallery
On Bruce Lee's 80th birth anniversary, let us take a look at 25 quotes of the iconic actor that will inspire everyone.
Bruce Lee's 80th birth anniversary: 25 inspirational quotes of the iconic actor
Despite the sincere efforts, many localities in Chennai witnessed waterlogging as Cyclone Nivar made landfall. Madipakkam, Adambakkam, Velachery and Nanganallur were largely submerged. Ram Nagar in Velachery and the neighbouring Madipakkam were among the worst affected. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
Cyclone Nivar: Flood repair in full swing as Chennai, Puducherry limp back to normalcy
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp