ASI suspended for misbehaving with complainant

The Neyyattinkara DYSP will conduct further investigations into the incident.

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Grade assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Gopakumar, who garnered public outrage after a video of him misbehaving with a complainant went viral on Thursday, has been suspended from service pending inquiry, as per the direction of State Police Chief Loknath Behera. The Neyyattinkara DYSP will conduct further investigations into the incident.

Behera issued the order based on an inquiry report submitted to him by Sanjay Kumar Gurudin, Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG), Thiruvananthapuram Range, which stated that the ASI — attached to the Neyyar Dam police station — had committed gross misconduct and tarnished the image of the police force through his actions. In the viral video shot by the complainant, identified as Pallivetta native Sudevan, the officer can be seen verbally abusing him in the presence of his crying daughter. 

In his report on the incident, the DIG said the officer conducted “grave misconduct, unbecoming of a police officer and abuse of an authority (sic)”. The officer’s strident and rude behaviour is highly detrimental to the upkeep of discipline in the force, the report said.Sudevan had initially approached the police station to lodge a missing complaint of his elder daughter. The police later found the girl. However, according to the DIG’s report, the ASI in question had no role in this probe. 

“Gopakumar just happened to come to the police station after another petition inquiry. So, he getting so much provoked and using such language is not justified in any way, rather if he had decided to intervene, he should have been calmer as compared to the officer who was dealing with the petitioner from the beginning (sic),” the report said.The DIG stated that the ASI should have been sensitive and understanding of the plight of a father whose daughter had gone missing, instead of using bad words and shouting at him. 

