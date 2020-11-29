STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

‘Cosmos Malabaricus’, a gateway to 17th century Kerala history

The idea for the project reportedly came up during an online meet organised by the Indian Embassy in Hague.

Published: 29th November 2020 03:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th November 2020 03:44 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A unique initiative called the ‘Cosmos Malabaricus’, a joint research project which aims to shed light on a “treasure trove” of information pertaining to the history of Kerala and the Dutch East India Company, is under consideration of the Indian and the Netherlands authorities. 
The seven-year collaborative project will research the historical archive available in Kerala, Tamil Nadu and the Netherlands, containing information relating to political and military organisation, dynastic developments, economic matters, relations between states and various cultural, social and religious aspects of Kerala (Malabar) society during the 1643-1852 period.

The idea for the project reportedly came up during an online meet organised by the Indian Embassy in Hague. The project is a follow-up of an agreement between the National Archives of the Netherlands and Kerala State Archives. “The objective is to make these digitised archival sources accessible to the widest possible audience,” said an official statement.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Akash Pathak arrives in Bhubaneswar on Thursday evening | Express
IFS officer’s raj: Rs 9.4 crore in banks, Rs 3 cr spent on flight
For representational purpose.
Experts warn against vaccinating frontline health workers first
Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi K Palaniswami (File photo | EPS)
Covid under control but TN needs some more time to return to normalcy: CM
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations | Amit Bandre)
India technically in recession, post-Covid output loss upwards of Rs 20 lakh crore

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
For representational purposes
All that glitters is not gold: Diamond rush in Nagaland's coal heartland
Delhi police use tear gas during the farmers protest at Singhu border in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Dilli Chalo: Farmers reach capital border, cops fire tear gas at them
Gallery
On Bruce Lee's 80th birth anniversary, let us take a look at 25 quotes of the iconic actor that will inspire everyone.
Bruce Lee's 80th birth anniversary: 25 inspirational quotes of the iconic actor
Despite the sincere efforts, many localities in Chennai witnessed waterlogging as Cyclone Nivar made landfall. Madipakkam, Adambakkam, Velachery and Nanganallur were largely submerged. Ram Nagar in Velachery and the neighbouring Madipakkam were among the worst affected. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
Cyclone Nivar: Flood repair in full swing as Chennai, Puducherry limp back to normalcy
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp