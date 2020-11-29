‘Cosmos Malabaricus’, a gateway to 17th century Kerala history

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A unique initiative called the ‘Cosmos Malabaricus’, a joint research project which aims to shed light on a “treasure trove” of information pertaining to the history of Kerala and the Dutch East India Company, is under consideration of the Indian and the Netherlands authorities.

The seven-year collaborative project will research the historical archive available in Kerala, Tamil Nadu and the Netherlands, containing information relating to political and military organisation, dynastic developments, economic matters, relations between states and various cultural, social and religious aspects of Kerala (Malabar) society during the 1643-1852 period.

The idea for the project reportedly came up during an online meet organised by the Indian Embassy in Hague. The project is a follow-up of an agreement between the National Archives of the Netherlands and Kerala State Archives. “The objective is to make these digitised archival sources accessible to the widest possible audience,” said an official statement.