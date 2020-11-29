CPM smells conspiracy in vigilance raid on Kerala State Financial Enterprises

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Rumblings in the ruling CPM have come out in the open following the unexpected vigilance raid on the state-run Kerala State Financial Enterprises (KSFE), with senior leader Anathalavattom Anandan too slamming the agency for the untimely action.

The CPM state secretariat member went to the extent of saying that the home department has the responsibility to reveal the circumstances that led to the raid. On Saturday, Finance Minister Thomas Isaac had criticised the vigilance move.

Anandan also questioned the motive of the raid conducted by the vigilance, which comes under the state home department headed by the chief minister. Soon after he made the statement, CPM state secretary in charge A Vijayaragavan said the issues related to the raid on KSFE branches have to be discussed within the party.

Anandan admitted that the raid has dented the image of KSFE and that vigilance’s action was similar to that of the Central agencies in the gold smuggling and related developments. “The raid would only help create confusion in the minds of people,” he said and expressed suspicion that there was a conspiracy behind the raid. This is the first time a senior CPM leader has openly criticised the home department and its motives after Isaac slammed the agency for its action and the timing.

Party will discuss all issues: CPM

When the issue was brought to the attention of CPM state secretary in charge A Vijayaragavan, he said the party will discuss all issues related to it, while refusing to comment further on the matter. This is the second time in quick succession that the home department has kicked up a controversy. In the first instance, the amendment to the Kerala Police Act had to be withdrawn by the state government after stiff opposition from within and outside the party.

At that time, party politburo member M A Baby had criticised the government move, saying that bringing in an amendment that could invariably invite criticism was itself a lapse. Political analyst Umesh Babu said there was a clear agenda to target Isaac from a section within the party. “It’s difficult to believe that the vigilance raid on KSFE under the finance department soon after the KIIFB row was coincidental,” he said. Meanwhile, a senior police officer told TNIE that the raid has nothing to do with the political developments. “The raid was following clear-cut information regarding some irregularities in the conduct of chits,” the officer said.

Home dept seeks report

T’Puram: The Home Department has asked for a clarification from the Vigilance director on the surprise raid on KSFE branches on Saturday. VACB director Sudesh Kumar, who is on leave, has been asked to report for duty and submit a report on the circumstances behind the raid and how media got to know about the findings.