Gold smuggling: Customs grills Sivasankar

By Express News Service

KOCHI: As the customs’ five-day custody of M Sivasankar, former principal secretary to the CM, in the gold smuggling case is set to end on Monday, the agency questioned him in another case related to the smuggling of US dollars to Cairo by a former UAE Consulate finance manager.

Earlier, customs had grilled Swapna Suresh and Sarith P S in the currency case. According to customs sources, the agency had received information from the statements of Swapna and Sarith about the involvement of more persons in the case. Sivasankar’s involvement is suspected considering his foreign trips when Swapna and Sarith were also in Dubai.