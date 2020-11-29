Local body polls: Candidates campaign the green way

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Over four years have passed since the last assembly elections in 2016, yet its remnants can still be seen in every other nook of the city. Posters and graffiti seeking votes for candidates of the assembly polls continue to adorn the walls here, as most political parties chose not to stay behind and clean up.

This time, however, many candidates contesting the local body polls have come forward to make a ‘green’ statement while campaigning -- case in point, Professor Jacob Kurian, who is contesting from division 44 of the Kochi corporation as an independent candidate. Convinced that turning to posters and graffiti works for campaigning will cause damage to the beauty of the city’s walls, he has decided not to have his name displayed all over them.

“We are only using paper flex boards and banners. That too will be removed after the election,” he said.R Hari, an LDF-backed independent candidate contesting from ward 30 of Thodupuzha municipality, has also set a similar example by avoiding posters and banners from his campaign.