STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

To help them rise in life, Rasheed trains for free

Photographer-turned-fitness trainer Rasheed Ruksa is helping youngsters succeed in their quest for jobs with state and central government sevices, reports Aishwarya Prabhakaran

Published: 29th November 2020 03:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th November 2020 03:49 AM   |  A+A-

By Aishwarya Prabhakaran
Express News Service

Photographer by profession and a physical instructor by passion, Rasheed Ruksa of Perumbavoor trains those aspiring for jobs with the police, customs and other government departments to attain the required fitness levels. Till date, he has helped over 300 persons to clear physical tests. Of them, over 90 have joined the service. He does it for free.“As a kid, I wanted to be a trainer,” Rasheed said.

Around five years ago, he  noticed many youngsters were jobless and didn’t know what to do. “It was then that I thought of starting a free physical training programme and encouraged youth to pursue central and state government jobs,” he said. Working six days a week, Rasheed and his wards train from 6am to 9am. He trains them to cover 100m, 200m and 1500m in 14 min, 17 min and 5 min and 44 sec respectively.

High jump, long jump, shot put, rope climbing, pull-ups, throwing the ball, shuttle race  and skipping are other items. Rasheed is also the president of the Asram Joggers Club, whose members and  local residents are supportive of his efforts. And the Asram HSS opened its ground for Rasheed. Having started photography 33 years ago, he used his savings to buy equipment. More than 30 candidates are now training under him.

Jahanas M A, who will be joining service as a civil police officer next month, said, “Training youngsters for free is  a huge service that  Rasheed ikka is doing. He also helps the needy in all possible ways.”  People from various parts of the state come to Perumbavoor seeking his training. A set of 12 youngsters appeared for the physical tests of the police, airport authority and the excise last week.

“He makes no compromise with his methods just because it’s free. He makes us work hard to ensure each one of us is capable of passing the test,” said Boney Baby, who joined as a junior assistant fire service at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport in Hyderabad last year.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Akash Pathak arrives in Bhubaneswar on Thursday evening | Express
IFS officer’s raj: Rs 9.4 crore in banks, Rs 3 cr spent on flight
For representational purpose.
Experts warn against vaccinating frontline health workers first
Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi K Palaniswami (File photo | EPS)
Covid under control but TN needs some more time to return to normalcy: CM
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations | Amit Bandre)
India technically in recession, post-Covid output loss upwards of Rs 20 lakh crore

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
For representational purposes
All that glitters is not gold: Diamond rush in Nagaland's coal heartland
Delhi police use tear gas during the farmers protest at Singhu border in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Dilli Chalo: Farmers reach capital border, cops fire tear gas at them
Gallery
On Bruce Lee's 80th birth anniversary, let us take a look at 25 quotes of the iconic actor that will inspire everyone.
Bruce Lee's 80th birth anniversary: 25 inspirational quotes of the iconic actor
Despite the sincere efforts, many localities in Chennai witnessed waterlogging as Cyclone Nivar made landfall. Madipakkam, Adambakkam, Velachery and Nanganallur were largely submerged. Ram Nagar in Velachery and the neighbouring Madipakkam were among the worst affected. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
Cyclone Nivar: Flood repair in full swing as Chennai, Puducherry limp back to normalcy
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp