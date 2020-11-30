STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Church row: Jacobite faction plans to approach Centre

The Jacobite faction of the Malankara Church on Sunday launched an indefinite relay hunger strike demanding ‘justice’ and an ordinance in its favour in the wake of the takeover of churches.

Published: 30th November 2020 06:35 AM

Members of the Jacobite faction marching to Devalokam Bishop’s Palace, the Orthodox Syrian Church headquarters, in Kottayam. (File photo | EPs/Vishnu Prathap)

By Express News Service

While strengthening protests demanding an ordinance to prevent further loss of its churches, the Jacobite faction hinted that it is planning to approach the Central Government seeking a solution to the Church dispute. 

“We are making efforts to bring the denial of justice to the Centre’s attention. If the authorities concerned are not making any effort to bring out an ordinance, then the Church will look at other options,” said Jacobite Church Metropolitan trustee Joseph Mar Gregorios. 

A series of protests and hunger strike were organised by the Jacobite faction across the state, including in the 52 churches which they claim the other faction has taken over from them. Bishops and priests led the protests at various locations by following the Covid protocol. 

Jacobites’ 71-member panel coordinating statewide stir

A 71-member core committee has been formed by the Jacobite Church to coordinate the protests. According to church sources, meetings will be convened in every diocese to coordinate the protests at the local level. However, the loming possibility of losing control over the Kothamangalam church remains a major concern for the faction.

Earlier, the High Court had directed the Ernakulam District Collector to hand over the church to the Orthodox faction. Considering the law and order situation in the area, the officials have delayed the process. The Matha Maithri Samrakshana Samiti, a locally formed organisation to maintain religious harmony at Kothamangalam, had even declared a hartal in the area this month, amid rumours of a church takeover.

