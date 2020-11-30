ED inspects Kerala's Uralungal Society amid probe into bureaucrat's role in clearing projects

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) conducted an inspection at the Uralungal Labour Contract Cooperative Society (ULCCS) headquarters at Madapally, Vadakara, in Kozhikode district for more than two hours on Monday morning.

The visit is to probe the role of the Chief Minister's Additional Private Secretary CM Raveendran in sanctioning projects for ULCCS both inside and outside the state, it is learnt. Officers from the ED Kochi and Kozhikode zonal office were in the team that conducted the inspection.

Opposition parties had been alleging that Raveendran was the key person in providing projects to ULCCS, flouting norms.

ULCCS Chairman Rameshan Paleri said two ED officers had reached ULCCS and asked whether the recent cases the agency had been pursuing had got any links with the society or anyone in the society. "We replied 'no' and the ED had also checked the income tax statement of the society. This is all that happened. There has been no search or raid in our offices," he said.

ULCCS, a company in the cooperative sector, has had a meteoric rise in the last 3-4 years, handling a slew of multi-crore projects ranging from road construction sector to IT services.

Earlier, the ED had conducted similar inspections in six commercial establishments in and around Vadakara, where Raveendran and his kin allegedly have partnerships or shareholding. The establishments include an electronic appliance shop, supermarket, mobile showroom and textiles shop.