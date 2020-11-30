Flyover scam: Ex-Kerala minister Ebrahim Kunju quizzed by vigilance sleuths in hospital

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (VACB) sleuths on Monday started the interrogation of former PWD minister VK Ebrahim Kunju at the private hospital in the city where he has been admitted since his arrest in the Palarivattom flyover corruption case.

A team of vigilance officials reached the hospital after the Muvattupuzha vigilance court permitted them to question Kunju for five hours on Monday.

According to officials, the sleuths will collect details on the files which he sanctioned in favour of contractor RDS Projects Ltd. They will also seek details about the funds deposited by Kunju in the account of the daily Chandrika, which was detected by the Income Tax department. Vigilance officials suspect that the amount deposited by Kunju was part of the alleged kickback which he received from the contractor in the flyover project.

Meanwhile, it's learnt that Kunju will approach the Kerala High Court seeking bail in the case. The vigilance court, which denied him bail, had allowed Kunju to continue at the hospital after a medical board constituted as per the direction of the court submitted a report that his health condition was weak and he needs to continue at the hospital for cancer treatment.