Govt muzzles vigilance over KSFE raid

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : As the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau’s raid on Kerala State Financial Enterprises (KSFE) branches has snowballed into a political controversy, uncertainty prevails over the handing of the investigation report to the government. The agency is now left with two options -- delay the report or submit a watered-down report avoiding certain findings to save the government from further embarrassment, highly-placed sources said.

As per the normal practice, the agency would submit its investigation report within a few days after inspection in an organisation. The report will have details on the malpractices identified, officers responsible for it and also the corrective steps. Sometimes, a comprehensive probe is recommended either to be done internally or by external agencies.

The criticism by Finance Minister T M Thomas Isaac and senior CPM leaders seems to have demoralised the officers and they may now choose to downplay the high-profile raid codenamed ‘Operation Bachath’. Despite serious findings like possible misuse of chitties for money laundering, the agency chose to avoid the customary press note and officers who took part in the raid have now been warned against speaking to the media.

Thomas Isaac on Sunday went one step ahead by openly claiming that the vigilance would act only as per the wish of the government. “It is a normal practice for the vigilance to conduct an investigation and submit its report. Action would also be taken if necessary. But it would be unnatural if any of these are used as a political weapon,” he said.

The minister, however, downplayed reports on irregularities in KSFE which has a customer base of over 33 lakh and Rs 40,000 crore turnover. He said Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala or Union minister V Muraleedharan need not wait with the hope that they would get something out of this episode as the “vigilance would act only as per the command of the Kerala government”.

Isaac said the vigilance should have acted in an appropriate manner and avoided a chance for political opponents to tarnish the image of the financial institution. The present attacks by opposition parties would affect the reputation of KSFE. He also called for a probe into the leaking findings to the media while the raid was progressing. Isaac said Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan was unaware of the probe. The minister said Union minister Muraleedharan was dreaming of a probe by the Enforcement Directorate in the KSFE.

Worried over links with KIIFB

Having said that, the minister and CPM leadership are worried over the KSFE’s links with Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board. A portion of the KSFE’s Pravasi Chitty, an investment scheme for non-resident Keralites, is invested in KIIFB bonds. The minister has now ordered an internal probe in all branches where the vigilance has found irregularities.

Senior CPM leader Anathalavattom Anandan said the raid created doubts among the people. “There were no complaints against KSFE, either from the public or as media reports. Of course, the vigilance can conduct an investigation on the basis of complaints or suo motu. The agency should reveal the factor which prompted it,” he said.

Anandan said the chief minister cannot be held responsible for the agency’s action. “Officers should do their duty. The CM should take note if they cross their mandate or if someone complains against them,” he said. According to him, private financiers used VACB as a tool to destroy the reputation of KSFE.

Meanwhile, Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala asked Isaac whether the “insane person” he mentioned was the chief minister. On Saturday, Isaac had said that he did not know the insane person behind the raid. Director of VACB Sudesh Kumar who was on leave at the time of the raid has been asked to report for duty at the earliest.

The conundrum