STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Kerala government bars PricewaterhouseCoopers for two years over Swapna Suresh appointment

PwC cleared the appointment of Kerala gold smuggling case accused Swapna Suresh as Operations Manager of the Space Park based on the alleged recommendation of M Sivasankar

Published: 30th November 2020 01:45 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th November 2020 01:45 PM   |  A+A-

Swapna Suresh

Kerala gold smuggling case accused Swapna Suresh (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: In a major development, the Kerala government has barred PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) Private Limited from participating in any project of the Electronics and Information Technology Department for a period of two years.

An order dated November 27 has been issued in this regard by the state government. The order said PwC has been barred after it was found that it committed serious lapses in selection of resource persons for the Space Park project.

"KSITIL has appointed PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) Private Limited as the PMU in Space Park Project and executed an agreement with them. As per the terms of the contract, the entire responsibility to satisfy the credentials and integrity of the resource persons lies upon PwC. However, it is seen that PwC did not perform a comprehensive background check including educational qualifications in case of appointing an individual in the PMU of Space Park. This is a serious breach of contractual obligations on the part of PwC," the order said.

"In the above context, the government has decided to bar PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) Limited from participating in projects in the Electronics and Information Technology Department for a period of two years from the date of issuance of this order, owing to the failure on the part of PwC in ensuring due diligence in the deployment of resources," the order said. The Kerala government has also decided not to extend the contract with PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) Limited as the Project Management Unit (PMU) for the Kerala Fibre Optic Network Ltd (KFON) project after the termination of the present term of contract on November 30.

It was PwC that cleared the appointment of Kerala gold smuggling case accused Swapna Suresh as Operations Manager of the Space Park based on the alleged recommendation of the Chief Minister's former principal secretary M Sivasankar, who is also facing a probe in the case. The investigation also found that Swapna's graduation certificate was fake.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
PricewaterhouseCoopers PWC Swapna Suresh Kerala gold smuggling case
India Matters
Representational Image. (File | EPS)
Liberal invoking of sedition law in BJP-ruled states, say latest NCRB data
Superstar Rajinikanth greeting his supporters. (Photo| P Jawahar, EPS)
Rajini still uncertain over political debut, says will take decision as soon as possible
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)
Serum Institute rejects charge of vaccine trial participant, seeks Rs 100 crore in damages
Thousands of farmers have reached the national capital on their tractor-trolleys and other vehicles, responding to the 'Delhi Chalo' call against the agri-marketing laws enacted at the Centre in September. (Photo | PTI)
'Delhi Chalo' Explainer: All you need to know about the farmers' protest

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Farmers gathered at the Singhu border during their ongoing 'Delhi Chalo' protest against Centre's new farm laws, in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Farmers' protest enters fifth day, traffic disrupted in Delhi as Tikri, Singhu borders shut
NDRF personnels rescue people at Mudichur in Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Tamil Nadu, Kerala to face heavy downpours as fresh cyclonic storm brewing in Bay of Bengal
Gallery
As the debate over the necessity of change in ODI captain for Team India has once again started, let us take the look at the list of Indian cricketers who have led the 'Men In Blue' in ODI cricket. (Photo | Agencies)
Sachin Tendulkar to Virat Kohli: Check out the list of Indian cricketers to have led 'Men In Blue' in ODIs
Napoli beat Roma 4-0 in an emotional match in the Italian league on Sunday as the team paid tribute to Diego Maradona. It was Napoli's first Serie A game since Maradona died on Wednesday in his native Argentina. IN PIC: A fan takes pictures of the memorab
Napoli pay tributes to Maradona at Serie A; to rename stadium as Stadio Diego Armando Maradona
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp