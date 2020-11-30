KSRTC, private buses woo passengers with fare cuts

Unnikrishnan S By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In a bid to win back the patronage lost during the pandemic both KSRTC and private bus operators are offering fare discounts to passengers. The KSRTC has started off with a 25 per cent discount on fare for its superclass services within the state on lean days - Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays - from the first week of November.

It has now extended the offer for passengers in AC Volvo inter-district services from December. Some of the private bus operators have started offering fare discounts on an ad hoc basis. “There are bus owners who have entrusted the entire operations on the crews. It is up to the crew to find ways to increase collection and a share of it will be given to the owner at the end of the day,” said a private bus owner.

According to him, the crew-operated buses offer discounts to regular passengers or charge according to the ability of the passengers. “It has helped earning the trust of regular passengers who commute to their work place by bus,” he said. The bus operations are run on a tight margin due to reduced ticket collection. “The private bus crew members have already taken a hefty pay cut to secure their livelihood.

The only area to make minor adjustments is the ticket fare, to keep the service attractive,” said the bus owner. There are bus services operating inter-district routes in high ranges offering a flat five per cent discount on regular passengers.

At the same time, KSRTC is yet to introduce any fare changes for its ordinary service apart from giving an option to reserve tickets for the return trip at an additional cost of Rs 5. However, the private bus owners’ association is wary of the fare discounts being offered as the mounting loss that pushed the industry into a crisis.

“It is the prerogative of the government to alter fares. Besides the fare discounts by a monopoly like KSRTC would adversely affect the business of private bus operators,” said the general secretary of the Kerala State Private Bus Operators Federation (KSPBOF), Lawrence Babu. According to him, the rise in diesel cost by `1.80 in just one week has come as a big blow to the industry. B Sathyan of teh KSPBOF said it would take some more time before the public gain confidence in using public transport.

The government raised the fare by 25 per cent to mitigate Covid-19 impact, on July 3. Though there was a proposal to revert to the pre-Covid rates from August 1, no fresh notification was issued. KSRTC gets 4 to 5 lakh passengers daily as against the 31 lakh passengers during pre-Covid period. It would further drop to 3 lakh during lean days, prompting management to find ways to attract passengers.

AC low-floor bus fare slashed by 25%

T’Puram: KSRTC AC low floor buses will now have 25 pc reduction in ticket rates. At present AC low floor bus services are running between Ernakulam and Thiruvananthapuram (via Kottayam and via Alappuzha) and Ernakulam and Kozhikode. Thiruvananthapuram-Ernakulam ticket costs C445. With 25 per cent reduction, ticket rate will be 346. This revision will be applicable from December 1.