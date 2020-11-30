STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

KSRTC, private buses woo passengers with fare cuts

In a bid to win back the patronage lost during the pandemic both KSRTC and private bus operators are offering fare discounts to passengers.

Published: 30th November 2020 06:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th November 2020 06:15 AM   |  A+A-

Passengers waiting at Ernakulam KSRTC Bus station

Passengers waiting at Ernakulam KSRTC Bus station. (File photo| EPS)

By Unnikrishnan S
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  In a bid to win back the patronage lost during the pandemic both KSRTC and private bus operators are offering fare discounts to passengers. The KSRTC has started off with a 25 per cent discount on fare for its superclass services within the state on lean days - Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays - from the first week of November.

It has now extended the offer for passengers in AC Volvo inter-district services from December. Some of the private bus operators have started offering fare discounts on an ad hoc basis. “There are bus owners who have entrusted the entire operations on the crews. It is up to the crew to find ways to increase collection and a share of it will be given to the owner at the end of the day,” said a private bus owner.

According to him, the crew-operated buses offer discounts to regular passengers or charge according to the ability of the passengers. “It has helped earning the trust of regular passengers who commute to their work place by bus,” he said. The bus operations are run on a tight margin due to reduced ticket collection. “The private bus crew members have already taken a hefty pay cut to secure their livelihood.

The only area to make minor adjustments is the ticket fare, to keep the service attractive,” said the bus owner. There are bus services operating inter-district routes in high ranges offering a flat five per cent discount on regular passengers.

At the same time, KSRTC is yet to introduce any fare changes for its ordinary service apart from giving an option to reserve tickets for the return trip at an additional cost of Rs 5. However, the private bus owners’ association is wary of the fare discounts being offered as the mounting loss that pushed the industry into a crisis.

“It is the prerogative of the government to alter fares. Besides the fare discounts by a monopoly like KSRTC would adversely affect the business of private bus operators,” said the general secretary of the Kerala State Private Bus Operators Federation (KSPBOF), Lawrence Babu. According to him, the rise in diesel cost by `1.80 in just one week has come as a big blow to the industry. B Sathyan of teh KSPBOF said it would take some more time before the public gain confidence in using public transport.

The government raised the fare by 25 per cent to mitigate Covid-19 impact, on July 3. Though there was a proposal to revert to the pre-Covid rates from August 1, no fresh notification was issued. KSRTC gets 4 to 5 lakh passengers daily as against the 31 lakh passengers during pre-Covid period. It would further drop to 3 lakh during lean days, prompting management to find ways to attract passengers.

AC low-floor bus fare slashed by 25% 
T’Puram: KSRTC AC low floor buses will now have 25 pc reduction in ticket rates.  At present AC low floor bus services are running between Ernakulam and Thiruvananthapuram (via Kottayam and via Alappuzha) and Ernakulam and Kozhikode. Thiruvananthapuram-Ernakulam ticket costs C445. With 25 per cent reduction, ticket rate will be 346. This revision will be applicable from December 1.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
KSRTC private buses fare cuts bus ticket price
India Matters
Representational Image. (File | EPS)
Liberal invoking of sedition law in BJP-ruled states, say latest NCRB data
Superstar Rajinikanth greeting his supporters. (Photo| P Jawahar, EPS)
Rajini still uncertain over political debut, says will take decision as soon as possible
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)
Serum Institute rejects charge of vaccine trial participant, seeks Rs 100 crore in damages
Thousands of farmers have reached the national capital on their tractor-trolleys and other vehicles, responding to the 'Delhi Chalo' call against the agri-marketing laws enacted at the Centre in September. (Photo | PTI)
'Delhi Chalo' Explainer: All you need to know about the farmers' protest

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Farmers gathered at the Singhu border during their ongoing 'Delhi Chalo' protest against Centre's new farm laws, in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Farmers' protest enters fifth day, traffic disrupted in Delhi as Tikri, Singhu borders shut
NDRF personnels rescue people at Mudichur in Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Tamil Nadu, Kerala to face heavy downpours as fresh cyclonic storm brewing in Bay of Bengal
Gallery
As the debate over the necessity of change in ODI captain for Team India has once again started, let us take the look at the list of Indian cricketers who have led the 'Men In Blue' in ODI cricket. (Photo | Agencies)
Sachin Tendulkar to Virat Kohli: Check out the list of Indian cricketers to have led 'Men In Blue' in ODIs
Napoli beat Roma 4-0 in an emotional match in the Italian league on Sunday as the team paid tribute to Diego Maradona. It was Napoli's first Serie A game since Maradona died on Wednesday in his native Argentina. IN PIC: A fan takes pictures of the memorab
Napoli pay tributes to Maradona at Serie A; to rename stadium as Stadio Diego Armando Maradona
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp