STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Solar case: Mullappally demands probe into Manoj Kumar’s allegations

Manoj said that Chandy, who is innocent in the case, is aware of the truth. 

Published: 30th November 2020 06:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th November 2020 06:15 AM   |  A+A-

KPCC president Mullappally Ramachandran comes out after the press meet at Ernakulam Press Club in Kochi on Sunday.

KPCC president Mullappally Ramachandran comes out after the press meet at Ernakulam Press Club in Kochi on Sunday. (Photo | EPS/A Sanesh)

By Express News Service

KOCHI:  KPCC president Mullappally Ramachandran on Sunday demanded a comprehensive inquiry into former Kerala Congress (B) general secretary Manoj Kumar’s allegation that senior UDF leaders, including former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy, were implicated in the solar scam at the behest of K B Ganesh Kumar, MLA. 

“An inquiry by Central agency like CBI is needed as a probe by the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (VACB) will not reach anywhere because its probe progresses only according to the direction of the chief minister,” he said during a press conference here. 

Manoj Kumar, a relative of Ganesh Kumar, had alleged that the latter was the main culprit in the solar scam and that he influenced the woman accused in the scam to repeatedly change her statements. Manoj said that Chandy, who is innocent in the case, is aware of the truth. 

“The CPM is playing blackmail-politics and the latest example of that was the revelation by Manoj Kumar. Oommen Chandy remained silent as he was attacked severely earlier. The solar scam was framed to sabotage the UDF government headed by Oommen Chandy,” Mullappally said.  

The KPCC chief also said the probe will reach the doorsteps of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and his family if the Enforcement Directorate questions C M Raveendran, additional private secretary to the CM. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mullappally Ramachandran Kerala Congress Solar case Manoj Kumar UDF
India Matters
Representational Image. (File | EPS)
Liberal invoking of sedition law in BJP-ruled states, say latest NCRB data
Superstar Rajinikanth greeting his supporters. (Photo| P Jawahar, EPS)
Rajini still uncertain over political debut, says will take decision as soon as possible
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)
Serum Institute rejects charge of vaccine trial participant, seeks Rs 100 crore in damages
Thousands of farmers have reached the national capital on their tractor-trolleys and other vehicles, responding to the 'Delhi Chalo' call against the agri-marketing laws enacted at the Centre in September. (Photo | PTI)
'Delhi Chalo' Explainer: All you need to know about the farmers' protest

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Farmers gathered at the Singhu border during their ongoing 'Delhi Chalo' protest against Centre's new farm laws, in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Farmers' protest enters fifth day, traffic disrupted in Delhi as Tikri, Singhu borders shut
NDRF personnels rescue people at Mudichur in Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Tamil Nadu, Kerala to face heavy downpours as fresh cyclonic storm brewing in Bay of Bengal
Gallery
As the debate over the necessity of change in ODI captain for Team India has once again started, let us take the look at the list of Indian cricketers who have led the 'Men In Blue' in ODI cricket. (Photo | Agencies)
Sachin Tendulkar to Virat Kohli: Check out the list of Indian cricketers to have led 'Men In Blue' in ODIs
Napoli beat Roma 4-0 in an emotional match in the Italian league on Sunday as the team paid tribute to Diego Maradona. It was Napoli's first Serie A game since Maradona died on Wednesday in his native Argentina. IN PIC: A fan takes pictures of the memorab
Napoli pay tributes to Maradona at Serie A; to rename stadium as Stadio Diego Armando Maradona
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp