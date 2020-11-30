Solar case: Mullappally demands probe into Manoj Kumar’s allegations

By Express News Service

KOCHI: KPCC president Mullappally Ramachandran on Sunday demanded a comprehensive inquiry into former Kerala Congress (B) general secretary Manoj Kumar’s allegation that senior UDF leaders, including former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy, were implicated in the solar scam at the behest of K B Ganesh Kumar, MLA.

“An inquiry by Central agency like CBI is needed as a probe by the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (VACB) will not reach anywhere because its probe progresses only according to the direction of the chief minister,” he said during a press conference here.

Manoj Kumar, a relative of Ganesh Kumar, had alleged that the latter was the main culprit in the solar scam and that he influenced the woman accused in the scam to repeatedly change her statements. Manoj said that Chandy, who is innocent in the case, is aware of the truth.

“The CPM is playing blackmail-politics and the latest example of that was the revelation by Manoj Kumar. Oommen Chandy remained silent as he was attacked severely earlier. The solar scam was framed to sabotage the UDF government headed by Oommen Chandy,” Mullappally said.

The KPCC chief also said the probe will reach the doorsteps of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and his family if the Enforcement Directorate questions C M Raveendran, additional private secretary to the CM.