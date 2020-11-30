STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Widespread rain forecast for four days in Kerala, red alert in Idukki

Southern Kerala is likely to witness heavy rain in the next four days due to a cyclonic circulation formed over the south Andaman sea.

Published: 30th November 2020 06:39 AM

A cloudy sky

For representational purposes (File Photo | Suryarshi Mitra/EPS)

By Express News Service

The India Meteorological Department has sounded a red alert in Idukki, warning extreme heavy rainfall, and orange alert —very heavy rainfall — in Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam and Pathanamthitta districts for Wednesday.

The state will receive widespread rain from Tuesday due to the influence of the cyclonic weather. The Met department has issued a yellow alert in Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta and Idukki for Tuesday. 

An orange alert has been issued in Thiruvananthapuram and Kollam and yellow alert in Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam and Idukki districts for Thursday. “The coastal areas may witness strong wind with speed reaching 60-70 kmph gusting to 80 kmph during these days,” said an IMD bulletin. 

No fishing  activities

The government has suspended all fishing activities along Kerala coast from Tuesday. All fishing vessels that have ventured into the sea have been told to reach the nearest safe coast by Monday night.

