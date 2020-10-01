Babri verdict: CBI should appeal against court order, say CPM, Congress

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Criticising the CBI court verdict acquitting all the accused in the 1992 Babri Masjid demolition case strongly, both the CPM and the Congress demanded that the CBI should appeal against the same immediately. The CPM politburo termed the verdict a travesty of justice,. “The Supreme Court in its Ayodhya judgment had called the demolition an egregious violation of the law.

Now, the Lucknow court has found the main perpetrators of this crime not guilty, t” said the politburo, adding, the CBI should immediately appeal against the judgment. Dubbing the verdict a shocker, the CPM state leadership said it has once again become evident that the CBI functions as per the vested interests of those in power at the Centre.

The verdict raises questions on the very existence of the Constitution and judicial system. The CPM went on to allege that the Congress which had given its silent nod for demolition of the Masjid also had a major role in the pronouncement of such a verdict. Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala described the verdict as a major blow to the country’s secular ethos. Senior Congress leader Oommen Chandy said the verdict which cites lack of evidence, will lead to loss of credibility for both the prosecution and probe agencies. “The verdict is the result of saffronisation in the country.

Justice was denied to those who waited for 28 long years,” added Chandy. With the current verdict, the entire judicial system stands accused in the minds of those endowed with an innate sense of justice, said senior CPM leader M A Baby. KPCC president Mullappally Ramachandran called the verdict unfortunate. According to him, people will lose faith in the country’s judicial system as a result of this verdict.