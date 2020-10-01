CBI probe into alleged irregularities in LIFE Mission housing project can't be stopped: Kerala HC

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kerala High Court has observed that the investigation by the CBI into the alleged irregularities in the LIFE Mission Housing Project in Thrissur cannot be stopped. "There are certain grey areas in the issue. Let the investigation go on," the court observed and asked the LIFE Mission to cooperate with the probe.

The HC made the observation when the petition by the LIFE Mission CEO challenging the CBI's investigation into the housing project came up for hearing on Thursday.

Appearing for the state government, K V Viswanathan, senior Supreme Court lawyer, and former Additional Solicitor General, sought to restrain the CBI from taking any coercive measures against the CEO of LIFE Mission as the agency had issued a notice to him asking to produce documents. But the court declined to accept the plea. The court issued a notice to the CBI and Anil Akkara, MLA, who filed a complaint against the LIFE Mission and adjourned the case to next Thursday (October 8) for further hearing.

Justice VG Arun issued the order on the petition filed by the LIFE Mission Chief Executive Officer seeking to quash the First Information Report (FIR) registered by the CBI.

Viswanathan submitted that the state government had no role in the agreement between Red Crescent and the two construction companies - Unitac and Sane Ventures. The CBI had registered the FIR with mala fide intention and the agency was guided by political and extraneous considerations, he argued.

The FIR had alleged violation of section 3 of the Foreign Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act. In fact, the LIFE Mission had not accepted any contribution, much less any foreign contributions. The contractual agreement for the construction of the buildings under the LIFE Mission was executed between the Consular General of United Arab Emirate and Unitac, a construction company. It was the sponsors which had selected Unitac and Sane Ventures for giving contract for constructing the buildings under the project.

"Neither the state government nor LIFE Mission had any role in the section of contractors. Nor had they entrusted any work to these construction companies. The companies which had inked agreements with the Consulate General of United Arab Emirates did not come under any categories of persons prohibited from receiving any foreign contributions under section 3 of the Act," he said.

Even if it was assumed that they had received any contribution or the Red Crescent had provided financial assistance for the project, no offence could be attributed to them. Besides, any amount received by way of fee or cost in lieu of goods or services rendered in the ordinary course would not come under the foreign contributions as per explanation 3 to section 2(h) of the Act, the state government counsel said

The LIFE Mission only gave the land and the two companies that are building the homes received the foreign donations directly into their accounts, the petitioner submitted. On this, the court asked "whether there were any separate agreements between the two companies – Unitac and Sane Ventures – and Red Crescent, which made the donations? There should be some sort of agreement. But the court did not come across any such agreement."

The court also asked, "Could Unitac and other organisations have got these funds without the LIFE mission?"

The CBI’s counsel Sasthamangalam S Ajithkumar submitted that the memorandum of understanding signed between the LIFE Mission and the Red Crescent was the genesis of the project. The two constructions came into the picture only at a later stage. "The construction companies were nothing but stooges of government servants," the CBI counsel said.

When asked by the court whether any independent agreement had been signed by the Red Crescent with these companies, the counsel for the CBI said that the investigation is in an embryonic stage and investigation needs to be conducted to find out these aspects and whether they were acting as proxies for government officers or agency for receiving kickbacks. It is therefore fair to continue with the investigation.

He also argued that the petition was not maintainable as the CEO had no locus standi to file the petition. He pointed out that the agency had not named the CEO in the FIR nor had officers been identified by the agency. How can a person, whose name was not in the FIR, challenge the FIR, the CBI counsel asked.

The court observed that the probe cannot be stopped. Let more materials come on record, the court said while pointing out that the CEO of LIFE Mission has not been named as an accused but has only been summoned to produce some documents.

Meanwhile, advocate Abhilash KN, counsel for Santhosh Eappen, MD of Unitac submitted that he has also filed a petition challenging the FIR. He pointed out that there was an agreement between Red Crescent and Unitac.