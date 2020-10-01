Daily Covid tally crosses 8K, total cases inch closer to 2 lakh

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state on Wednesday witnessed another peak in new Covid-19 cases as the daily caseload crossed the 8,000-mark. At the same time, Ernakulam emerged as the new hotspot as it recorded 1,056 fresh cases.Three other districts - Thiruvananthapuram, Malappuram and Kozhikode - had more than 900 cases. The day also recorded the most number of recoveries (3536), thus taking the tally of recovered ones to 1,28,224.

As many as 8,830 fresh cases were reported after testing 67,061 samples. Of the cases, 7,695 were contact transmission cases. 784 cases were those whose source of infection remains unknown. The infected also includes 222 returnees, 123 health workers and six staffers of INHS, Ernakulam. Twenty-three deaths were confirmed as due to Covid on the day thus taking the Covid death tally to 742. A total of 1,96,106 positive cases have been reported so far in the state. Of these, 67,061 were active cases.