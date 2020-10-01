STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Daring act of activists a wakeup call for cyber police

Many say complaints lodged by women against cybercrimes evoke little or no response at all from the police.

Published: 01st October 2020 05:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st October 2020 05:36 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala Youtuber assaulted for sexist remarks. (Photo| Screen grab)

By Shainu Mohan
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The recent footage on social media showing three women roughing up a Thiruvananthpuram based YouTuber has forced Kerala Government and state police to wake up to the growing cyber crimes against women. Had it not been for their bold step of taking on the criminal, the authorities would have continued to remain mute to the cyber sexual attacks that women are experiencing in the state almost on a daily basis.

Many say complaints lodged by women against cybercrimes evoke little or no response at all from the police. In this particular instance, the YouTuber had posted the highly controversial video on August 15 with sexually explicit remarks against several prominent women personalities of Kerala. “Soon after we noticed this video, we got in touch with Thrissur Cyber Cell and requested them to initiate immediate action. But we were told that it was not possible to take the video down since it involved stock market ads and other issues.

Taken aback by their response we decided to take up the matter with the State Police Chief. Activist and lawyer Bindu Ammini gave a written complaint to the DGP seeking his immediate intervention. But we didn’t get any response from him either,” recalled Sreelakshmi Arackal,  who along with noted dubbing artist Bhagyalakshmi and Diya Sana who taught the YouTuber a harsh lesson for the rest of his life. The Kerala Cyber Crime Cell seems to be totally indifferent towards such complaints.  “I have been a victim of cyberbullying multiple times. I have lodged complaints with Kerala Cyber Crime Cell at least seven times in the past but none of my complaints was investigated,” said Arackal.

In most cases, women who decided to take up complaints of online harassment with the authorities have had to face extreme disappointment.  The statistics on paper itself indicates that the cases registered are far too low compared to the complaints that are coming up in the state daily. In  2019, the Kerala Police registered 280 cases under the IT Act  and this was even lower than the 346 cases registered in 2018.  While the cyber attacks are on the rise which is also evident from the incidents that are taking place, the number of cases is showing a decline.

According to women rights activists and former Member of Child Rights Commission J Sandhya, introducing more stringent Act to convict the offenders alone would not help. “What is needed urgently is a drastic change in the attitude of police towards such crimes,” said Sandhya.Former assistant commissioner of  Kerala Police Hi-Tech Cell N Vinayakumaran Nair said that removing content uploaded in an international social media platform is not easy.  He said there are many loopholes in the IT Act and the offender gets bail easily after committing crimes. 

More from Kerala.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
cyber crime Kerala
India Matters
CBI Headquarters (File Photo | PTI)
2G, Aarushi case: CBI failed to give proof in many high-profile cases
A health worker takes samples for COVID-19 Rapid Antigen Tests as coronavirus cases surge across the city in Guwahati Tuesday Sept. 29 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Most Covid-19 casualties in India within five days of hospitalisation: Study
The Amazon logo is seen in Douai, northern France. (File photo | AP)
Amazon India creates over 1 lakh job opportunities ahead of festive season
Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami, on Wednesday flagged off a fleet of waste management equipment during a function at Island Grounds in Chennai | P Jawahar
Spanish company to manage Chennai’s wastes from Thursday

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi (Photo | PTI)
'What kind of a CM are you?': Priyanka Gandhi to Adityanath over Hathras gang-rape
Congress chief Sonia Gandhi (Photo | AFP)
"Killed by ruthless government": Sonia Gandhi on Hathras gang-rape
Gallery
Bollywood celebrities have expressed shock over the gang rape of a teenager in Hathras. B-Towners also voiced protest against the alleged cremation of the victim by the police without the consent of her family early on Wednesday. (Photo | PTI)
'Strictest punishment is needed for these barbaric men': Bollywood expresses shock over Hathras gang rape
Bollywood celebrities on Wednesday reacted to the news of the acquittal of all 32 people accused in the Babri mosque demolition case of December 6, 1992. B-Town celebrities took to their Twitter to react to the development. (Photo | PTI)
Bollywood reacts to the news of acquittal of accused in Babri Masjid demolition case
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp