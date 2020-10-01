Fit India Freedom Run gets off the blocks

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Fit India Freedom Run got off the blocks in the state on Wednesday. The initiative is being undertaken as per the directive of Union Ministry of Sports as part of the efforts to boost the sporting abilities of the students. The will culminate on October 2. The programme is being spearheaded by the Sports Council of India in association with the Kerala Olympic Association and the Council of CBSE Schools, Kerala.

As per the programme, the students have to run a minimum of two kilometres every day in strict adherence to Covid protocols and also engage in other sporting activities in a safe place. On uploading the videos of the sporting activities, the student and school with the maximum number of participants will get a certificate. The videos need to be uploaded on www.fitindia,gov.in. According to Indira Rajan, secretary-general, Council of CBSE Schools Kerala, the programme has seen immense participation on the first day itself.